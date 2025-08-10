Jasprit Bumrah: Sandeep Patil Questions BCCI’s Workload Management For India Pace Spearhead

Jasprit Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs and took 14 wickets across the three matches he played, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The 31-year-old's absence from the fifth Test, despite the series being on the line, drew considerable public and expert criticism

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jasprit Bumrah: Sandeep Patil Questions BCCI’s Workload Management
Jasprit Bumrah did not play The Oval Test, which India won by six runs. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sandeep Patil latest to criticise BCCI's workload management for Jasprit Bumrah

  • Bumrah played only three Tests in the five-match India vs England 2025 series

  • BCCI likely to adopt a more objective approach to workload management

Injury-prone fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah played only three Test matches in the just concluded India's tour of England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, and the visitors won both matches in which he was rested. Mohammed Siraj stepped up and helped India share the honours in the five-match series, 2-2.

After Sunil Gavaskar, former chief selector Sandeep Patil has criticised the workload management by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), raising concerns about the decision-making process. Revealed well in advance by the team management, resting Bumrah was part of a planned workload management strategy approved by the BCCI medical staff.

"I wonder how the BCCI is agreeing to all this. Is the physio more important than the captain, than the head coach? What about selectors? Are we to expect that the physio will be sitting in selection committee meetings now? Will he decide?" Patil told Mid-day.

Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs and took 14 wickets across the matches he played -- making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the series. The 31-year-old's absence from India vs England showdown at the Oval, despite the series being on the line, drew considerable public and expert criticism.

"When you are picked for your country, you die for your country. You are a warrior. I have seen Sunil Gavaskar bat on all five days of a match, I’ve seen Kapil Dev bowl on most days of a Test match, and even bowl to us in the nets," the former wicketkeeper added, recalling the resilience of earlier generations. "They never asked for breaks, never complained, and their careers extended to 16-plus years. I didn’t miss the next Test after my head injury in Australia in 1981."

Earlier, batting great Sunil Gavaskar had expressed his frustration over such 'workload management'. The former India captain, however, made it clear that his criticism was not directed at Bumrah.

"When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and the pains. On the border, do you think that the jawans are complaining about cold? What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out to bat with a fracture. That is what you expect from the players. Playing cricket for India is an honour," Gavaskar told India Today.

"You are representing 140 crore people and that is what we saw in Mohammed Siraj. I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload."

Mohammed Siraj claimed a nine-wicket match haul in India's six-run win at The Oval. - AP
Mohammed Siraj 'Not Just A Support Bowler Anymore': Pakistan Great Wasim Akram Latest To Praise India Star

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Workload Management Amid Changing Cricket Landscape

Sandeep Patil and Sunil Gavaskar's comments have ignited a wider debate about expectations and advancements in player welfare. Patil cited the older generation's willingness to play through pain without rotation or advanced rehab as a contrast to current approaches.

Post India vs India series, reports indicate a growing consensus among BCCI decision-makers, selectors, and head coach Gautam Gambhir to adopt a more objective approach to workload management. A BCCI official noted that future policies would balance medical advice with national team interests, and the practice of players choosing games under the guise of workload management is set to be curtailed.

Simultaneously, modern cricket's packed calendar, higher-speed play, and scientific injury prevention frameworks have forced officials and selectors to rethink tradition.

Similar debates played out in England during the same series, with England captain Ben Stokes’s willingness to bowl through injury being used as a counterexample, raising questions about the balance between player longevity and short-term national interests as of August 2025.

It's worth noting that the BCCI, in March 2023, instructed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to monitor and limit the bowling workloads of contracted players, emphasising the importance of balancing match participation with adequate rest periods.

This directive aimed to ensure that key players remain fit for major international tournaments and tours.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance