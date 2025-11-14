India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

Jasprit Bumrah dismantled South Africa's top order with a five-wicket haul at Eden Gardens, becoming one of the most destructive bowlers against Test openers in current era. India bowled out the Proteas for 159 on Day 1 of the 1st Test in the 2025 series

Deepak Joshi
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Heres Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Tony de Zorzi on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary
  • Bumrah completed a five-wicket haul in 14 overs to dismantle South African batting

  • He provided the breakthroughs by removing the openers after South Africa opted to bat first

  • The right-arm fast bowler now has 231 wickets in 51 Tests, including 43 in nine against the Proteas

Jasprit Bumrah has become a nightmare for Test match openers. On Day 1 of the first India vs South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, the right-arm pacer dismissed both the Proteas openers in quick succession to give the hosts the upper hand.

Subsequently, he became the wrecker-in-chief as India dismissed South Africa for 159 all out in 55 overs. Bumrah claimed a five-wicket haul (5/27) in 14 overs, his 16th in the format.

Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa dominated the first hour and raced to 57 in 10 overs. But Bumrah had other ideas.

The 31-year-old from Ahmedabad broke through with a sharp delivery to clean up Ryan Rickelton for 23 off 22 balls in the 11th over. Two overs later, he dismissed Aiden Markram for 31, caught behind by comeback man Rishabh Pant.

These early breakthroughs once again proved why Bumrah is considered one of the finest in the business. He shared the new ball with fellow pacer and workhorse Mohammed Siraj.

Those wickets elevated Bumrah to the top spot as the most dangerous bowler for Test openers. He has now dismissed both openers in an innings 13 times -- surpassing former England pacer Stuart Broad, who achieved the feat 12 times.

Rounding out the top five (since 2018, according to espncricinfo) are Indian spin great Ravichandran Ashwin with 11, and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, along with England great James Anderson, each with nine.

For the record, Rabada missed the first India vs South Africa Test due to an injury.

In his 51st Test, Jasprit Bumrah has now taken 231 wickets at an average just under 20 (19.52), including 16 five-wicket hauls and a best figure of 6 for 27 in an innings. Against South Africa, he now has 43 wickets in nine matches.

