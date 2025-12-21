Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Achraf Hakimi-Led Atlas Lions Face Coelacanths In Opener

Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates for the opening clash between MAR and COM of Group A at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, 21 December

Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Achraf Hakimi-Led Atlas Lions Face Coelacanths
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Achraf Hakimi-Led Atlas Lions Face Coelacanths In Opener Photo: FIFA
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Morocco begin their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 campaign against Comoros in the Group A opener at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, hoping to continue strong recent form and secure a confident start on home soil. The Atlas Lions enter the tournament as clear favourites. They recently clinched the Arab Cup with a 3-2 extra-time win over Jordan, adding to a record unbeaten streak and boosting morale ahead of this match. With attacking quality across the pitch, Morocco are expected to push early for goals. Comoros, meanwhile, arrive as underdogs but carry confidence from their steady rise in African football.
LIVE UPDATES

Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of AFCON 2025 as hosts Morocco face Comoros in the Group A opener in Rabat. Fresh off recent success, the Atlas Lions look to start strong, while Comoros aim to upset the favourites.

Published At:
