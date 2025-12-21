Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Achraf Hakimi-Led Atlas Lions Face Coelacanths In Opener Photo: FIFA

Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Morocco begin their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 campaign against Comoros in the Group A opener at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, hoping to continue strong recent form and secure a confident start on home soil. The Atlas Lions enter the tournament as clear favourites. They recently clinched the Arab Cup with a 3-2 extra-time win over Jordan, adding to a record unbeaten streak and boosting morale ahead of this match. With attacking quality across the pitch, Morocco are expected to push early for goals. Comoros, meanwhile, arrive as underdogs but carry confidence from their steady rise in African football.

LIVE UPDATES