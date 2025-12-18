Jordan Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final: Al-Nashama's Flawless Defence Meets Atlas Lions' Solid Defence

Morocco beat United Arab Emirates by 3-0 in the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup to reach the finals on Monday, December 15. File

Good Evening Arab Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup Final. Tonight, the footballing world turns its eyes to the magnificent Lusail Stadium in Qatar as Jordan and Morocco battle for regional supremacy. Jordan, the tournament’s highest scorers with 10 goals, are making their historic first-ever appearance in an Arab Cup final, following a gritty 1–0 win over Saudi Arabia in the semis. Standing in their way are the "Atlas Lions" defense, which has been absolutely solid, conceding only once throughout the competition. Adding to the atmosphere, today (Dec 18) is Qatar National Day, and it also marks exactly 3 years since the iconic 2022 World Cup final took place at this very venue. We are set for an unforgettable night of Arabian football. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, lineups, and every goal as it happens.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Dec 2025, 08:15:10 pm IST Jordan Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final: What Happened On This Day In 2022? On this day 3 years ago, Lionel Messi added the only missing feather on his cap by winning the elusive FIFA World Cup. Argentina met 2018 winners France in the final and it ended up as an all-time classic. There was plenty of back and forth in the match as both teams scored 3 goals each and could not be separated during the regulation and extra time. La Albiceleste eventually claimed their 3rd World Cup title with a 4-2 win on penalties.

18 Dec 2025, 07:57:45 pm IST Jordan Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final: Match Details Fixture: Jordan Vs Morocco, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final Time: 9:30PM onwards Venue: Lusail International Stadium, Qatar View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)