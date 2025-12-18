Jordan Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final: Al-Nashama's Flawless Defence Meets Atlas Lions' Solid Defence

Jordan Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final: Al-Nashama's flawless defence will be in front of Atlas Lions' solid defence to determine the new Arabian champion. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, team sheets, scores and more

Jordan Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final
Morocco beat United Arab Emirates by 3-0 in the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup to reach the finals on Monday, December 15. File
Good Evening Arab Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup Final. Tonight, the footballing world turns its eyes to the magnificent Lusail Stadium in Qatar as Jordan and Morocco battle for regional supremacy. Jordan, the tournament’s highest scorers with 10 goals, are making their historic first-ever appearance in an Arab Cup final, following a gritty 1–0 win over Saudi Arabia in the semis. Standing in their way are the "Atlas Lions" defense, which has been absolutely solid, conceding only once throughout the competition. Adding to the atmosphere, today (Dec 18) is Qatar National Day, and it also marks exactly 3 years since the iconic 2022 World Cup final took place at this very venue. We are set for an unforgettable night of Arabian football. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, lineups, and every goal as it happens.
LIVE UPDATES

Jordan Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final: What Happened On This Day In 2022?

On this day 3 years ago, Lionel Messi added the only missing feather on his cap by winning the elusive FIFA World Cup. Argentina met 2018 winners France in the final and it ended up as an all-time classic.

There was plenty of back and forth in the match as both teams scored 3 goals each and could not be separated during the regulation and extra time.

La Albiceleste eventually claimed their 3rd World Cup title with a 4-2 win on penalties.

Jordan Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final: Match Details

Fixture: Jordan Vs Morocco, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final

Time: 9:30PM onwards

Venue: Lusail International Stadium, Qatar

Jordan Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Final: Welcome

Good Evening folks. It's time to find out the new Arabian champion between Jordan and Morocco at the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 final at the Lusail International Stadium in Qatar. Stay tuned with us as we bring you team news, real-time updates, playing XIs and more.

Published At:
