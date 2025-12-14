India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing In Dharamsala

Jasprit Bumrah is not part of India’s playing XI for the 3rd T20I in Dharamsala
India have reshuffled their pace attack, handing opportunities to others
Bumrah’s absence puts extra pressure on India’s bowling balance in a crucial match
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was conspicuously absent from the playing XI for the third T20I against South Africa at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, leaving fans and pundits asking questions ahead of what is a pivotal match in the five-game series. At the toss, captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed India had opted to bowl first, but the bigger talking point was the omission of Bumrah, alongside experienced all-rounder Axar Patel, as India made two changes to their XI.
The absence of the seasoned quick was immediately felt on social media, especially after his strong contributions earlier in the series and his historic achievement of 100 international wickets across all formats.
Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in IND vs SA 3rd T20I?
According to the BCCI and team management, Bumrah has returned home due to personal reasons and was therefore unavailable for selection in the third T20I. While there has been no official declaration on whether he will rejoin the squad later in the series, the board stated that any update on his availability would be shared in due course.
In his absence, India brought in Harshit Rana to inject fresh energy and pace into the bowling attack. Additionally, Axar Patel’s unavailability due to illness opened the door for Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.
South Africa make Three changes In playing XI
South Africa have tweaked their playing XI for the third T20I in Dharamsala as they look to balance batting depth and bowling options after splitting the series 1-1 so far. While the Proteas retained their top order with Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock opening, there’s been movement in the supporting cast.
David Miller, George Linde and Lutho Sipamla make way for Corbin Bosch, Tristan Stubbs and Anrich Nortje in South Africa’s XI. Markram didn’t elaborate on the reasons behind the changes, but it will be intriguing to see how the reshuffle shapes the Proteas’ performance.