Post-Election Violence Flares Across Kerala After Local Body Poll Results

Clashes erupted in multiple districts, especially in north Kerala, following local body election results, with attacks reported on party offices, homes and victory processions.

Kerala
Polling officials check the election materials on the eve of the first phase of Kerala local body polls, at a distribution center in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Police said CPI(M), UDF and BJP workers were involved in separate incidents, leaving several people injured and causing damage to property.

  • Additional police forces were deployed to restore order, while cases have been registered or will be filed after formal complaints.

Violence broke out overnight at several locations across Kerala, particularly in the northern districts, following the announcement of local body election results, police said.

In Eramala in Kozhikode district, tension prevailed throughout the night after the Indira Gandhi Bhavan, a Congress office, was allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers. According to an FIR registered at the Edachery police station, around 200 people marched towards the office carrying dangerous weapons and vandalised the building, causing damage estimated at about Rs five lakh. A statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi was also damaged in the incident.

Soon after the attack, UDF activists gathered at the spot, further escalating tensions. The situation was later brought under control with the deployment of additional police personnel, an officer said.

Police reported another incident at Marad, where stones were allegedly pelted at a UDF victory procession, leaving several people injured.

In Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district, police registered a case after a car carrying a UDF activist and his family members was allegedly attacked by around 40 CPI(M) workers. In a separate incident in the same area, Sultan Bathery police also booked UDF activists for allegedly attacking a CPI(M) worker who objected to the bursting of crackers near his house.

The local body polls, held in two phases on December 9 and 11, covered elections to 23,573 wards across 1,199 local bodies. - File photo; Representative image
Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

In Panoor in Kannur district, houses belonging to several Muslim League activists were allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers, with vehicles parked at the premises also damaged. Police said the violence erupted after a UDF victory rally was allegedly stopped by CPI(M) workers armed with swords and daggers, leading to clashes in which some UDF leaders were injured.

Clashes were also reported between UDF and LDF workers at Ulikkal in Kannur district, though police intervention later brought the situation under control, an officer at the Ulikkal police station said.

In Bedakom in Kasaragod district, an LDF victory march turned violent after CPI(M) activists allegedly intercepted UDF workers passing through the area. Some police personnel who intervened sustained minor injuries.

Similar incidents were reported from Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district following clashes between CPI(M) and BJP workers. Police said workers from both sides suffered minor injuries and were admitted to hospitals. Cases will be registered after formal complaints are received, police added.

