Alaves Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Aim To Keep Pressure On Barcelona

Alaves Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos will be aiming to keep the pressure on Spanish league leaders Barcelona, who defeated CA Osasuna earlier in the matchday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alaves Vs Madrid
Real Madrid's Rodrygo and head coach Xabi Alonso Opta
Hello folks. Welcome to the live blog for a pivotal match in the La Liga title race. Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid travel to Mendizorroza to face Deportivo Alaves under immense pressure. Following a string of poor results and two consecutive defeats, Xabi Alonso's position is under intense scrutiny. The Los Blancos squad is plagued by injuries and suspensions, but a win is very much needed for them to close the gap on the league leaders. Alaves, sitting comfortably in mid-table, will be a tough challenge, boasting a solid home defensive record. Follow our live blog for real-time updates, scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Alaves Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Welcome

Welcome folks to the live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26 matchday 16 match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid. Follow our live blog for real-time updates, scores and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Aiden Markram’s Brilliant Catch Ends Abhishek Sharma’s Blitz - Video

  2. Hardik Pandya Joins Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh In Elite 100 T20I Wickets Club During IND Vs SA 3rd Match

  3. IND Vs PAK, Under-19 Asia Cup: India Maintain 'No-Handshake' Policy Against Pakistan

  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Ishan Kishan Helps Jharkhand Edge Madhya Pradesh By One Run

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup: Blue Colts Win By 90 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. West Bengal Governor Denied Entry At Salt Lake Stadium Amid Messi Event Chaos

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. Nadda Accuses Himachal Congress Of Squandering Central Funds

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  2. Two killed, Eight Injured In Shooting At Brown University Campus

  3. South Africa Temple Collapse In Redcliffe Leaves Four Dead

  4. Six Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed In Terror Attack At UN Base In Sudan

  5. Multiple H-1B Visa Interviews Postponed Amid New Social Media Vetting Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win