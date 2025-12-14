Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar Share Wankhede Stage: All That Transpired In GOAT India Tour's Mumbai Leg

Apart from Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, football legend Sunil Chhetri and other celebrities also joined the Wankhede Stadium event of Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour

Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar Share Wankhede Stage GOAT India Tours Mumbai Leg
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi conversed with Sunil Chhetri and presented him with his Argentina jersey

  • Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul kicked balls into the stands and completed a lap of the ground

  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched 'Project Maha-Deva' to identify and nurture young football players

Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar appeared together at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (December 14, 2025), with the grand event adding a notable chapter to Indian sporting history. Messi, making his third stop during his four-city GOAT India 2025 tour, spent one hour at the Wankhede and spoke with young football players.

Apart from Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and other celebrities also joined the event. On the occasion, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched 'Project Maha-Deva', an initiative that will identify and nurture young football players across the state.

Fans of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi amid chaos during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. Fans protested after failing to catch a clear glimpse of the footballer despite paying hefty sums for tickets. - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Lionel Messi GOAT India 2025 Tour: Chief Organiser Satadru Datta Sent To 14-Day Police Custody After Chaos In Kolkata

BY PTI

Crowd Chants And Cherished Moments

Fans packed the stadium for the programme, chanting “Messi… Messi” throughout. This venue had hosted India's 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph. Messi, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, walked onto the field shortly after Tendulkar arrived around 5:45 pm.

While “Sachin… Sachin” chants usually resonate loudly there, the crowd initially roared loudest for “Messi… Messi”. However, the “Sachin… Sachin” chants returned to peak decibel levels when the batting legend joined Messi on stage.

Tendulkar addressed the crowd, stating, "I have spent some incredible moments here. A number of dreams have seen the finish line on this very venue. And without your support, we would never have seen those golden moments on this ground in 2011 (cricket World Cup)."

He continued, "And today, having all three of them here is indeed a golden moment for Mumbai, Mumbaikars and India." Tendulkar praised Messi, saying, "When it comes to Leo, what does one talk about him? He has achieved everything. We really admire his dedication, determination, commitment."

Messi's Interactions And Stadium Lap

Before the two sporting legends shared the stage, Messi had a memorable outing at the Wankhede, which was packed to the brim with his and Barcelona fans. For a few moments, the touring trio might have wondered if they were in Mumbai or Barcelona's Camp Nou, where Messi spent several trophy-laden seasons, as the crowd broke into chants of “Barca… Barca” and “Suarez… Suarez”.

Messi conversed with Chhetri and presented him with his Argentina jersey, also gifting one to chief minister Fadnavis. He interacted with members of Mitra Stars and India Stars, who played an exhibition match.

Fans cheered Chhetri, who scored 94 goals for India, with chants of “Chhetri… Chhetri” during the football activities. Fadnavis welcomed the visitors with bouquets and presented Messi with a memento.

It is uncommon for football icons like Messi to visit India and partake in public events. While his four-city visit had a challenging start in Kolkata, a smooth outing in Hyderabad likely eased concerns. The Wankhede programme was without incident.

Memorabilia Exchange And Pre-Event Appearance

On Sunday evening, Messi, dressed in a comfortable white T-shirt and black track pants, calmly walked a red carpet to deafening noise from fans who had arrived hours earlier. Tendulkar, Fadnavis, former AIFF president Praful Patel, and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan and Tiger Shroff were present.

Messi, Suarez, and De Paul interacted with exhibition match team members and entertained crowds across various pavilions, some named after cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Vijay Merchant. The 7v7 exhibition match included current Indian footballers Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana, and Indian women's football star Bala Devi, alongside Chhetri.

As in Hyderabad, Messi, Suarez, and De Paul kicked balls into the stands and completed a lap of the ground. They also played with 'Project Maha-Deva’s' young football players at both ends of the centre square. Tendulkar gifted Messi an autographed India jersey bearing No. 10, Messi’s own number.

Messi, in turn, presented a football to the batting legend. The celebrated duo also conversed one-on-one during the programme. Before the Wankhede event, Messi, who arrived in Mumbai in the afternoon, attended a Padel event at the iconic Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), the details of which remain undisclosed.

(With PTI inputs)

