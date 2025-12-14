Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar Share Wankhede Stage: All That Transpired In GOAT India Tour's Mumbai Leg

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI