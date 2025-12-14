Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Where Will He Be Today? - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about Lionel Messi's next stop in the iconic GOAT India Tour 2025 after controversial start to in Kolkata and then in Hyderabad on Saturday, December 13

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
GOAT India Tour 2025 Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: AICC via PTI
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi continues GOAT India Tour 2025 after Kolkata and Hyderabad

  • The tour kicked off under controversial circumstances in Kolkata

  • SRK, Kohli and Tendulkar are expected to welcome Messi in Mumbai

Argentina star Lionel Messi continues GOAT India Tour 2025 as his itinerary reaches Mumbai on Sunday after events in Kolkata and Hyderabad. The tour got off to a controversial star after fans in Kolkata alleged of major mismanagement from the event organisers, that led to boos and chairs been hurled on to the security.

However, Hyderabad was pretty peaceful as Messi was later involved in an exhibition football match featuring Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The event also saw Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amongst them as they clicked pictures.

Day 2 of the tour will see Messi reach Mumbai and take part in the Padel GOAT Cup at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) followed by an event at the Wankhede Stadium which will include Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Messi is slated to meet a host of Bollywood and cricket stars including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai schedule and itinerary for Lionel Messi's 2025 GOAT India Tour

4:30 PM | Cricket Club of India (CCI)

Padel exhibition match: Celebs such as Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan are expected to take part.

5:00 PM | Wankhede Stadium: GOAT India Tour schedule starts

Ceremonial kick-off: Bollywood stars to participate in a seven-a-side exhibition football game. Lionel Messi will take to the field to greet fans.

Post-match | Private venue (Closed-door event)

Charity fashion show: Memorabilia from Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory is set to be auctioned off with many B-town stars set to take part.

How to watch Lionel Messi GOAT Tour 2025 Mumbai Leg LIVE?

The Lionel Messi GOAT Tour 2025 Mumbai leg will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Live streaming of G.O.A.T Tour of India 2025 will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India. 

Published At:
