Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar Come Together In GOAT India Tour's Mumbai Leg

The hallowed turf of the iconic Wankhede Stadium added another glorious chapter in Indian sporting history on Sunday (December 14, 2025) when two of the greatest-ever sportspersons, Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar, shared the centrestage in a grand event in Mumbai. On his third stop during his four-city GOAT India tour, Messi spent exactly one hour at the Wankhede, engaging with young football players, cricket icon Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri as well as celebrities from the entertainment world. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the launch of 'Project Mahadeva', which aims to identify and develop young football players across the state.

G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-Sachin Tendulkar
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-Sachin Tendulkar
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-Sunil Chhetri
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and others during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-Lionel Messi
Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi, left, greets fans during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi kicks a football during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, right, and Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi during an event as part of the ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-Sachin
Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, right, being presented an Indian cricket team jersey by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-Devendra Fadnavis
Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, left, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, second left, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, right, and others during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: @CMOMaharashtra/X via PTI
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi poses for a picture during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-
Fans gathered to see Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi kicks a football during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-
Mumbai: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with young enthusiasts during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025: Messi in Mumbai-
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi meets young enthusiasts during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
