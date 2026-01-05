Ligue 1 Matchday 17 Roundup: PSG Keep Pressure On Lens With Paris Derby Win, Marseille Slip Further

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, and Paris FC's Otavio fight for the ball during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, and Paris FC's Otavio fight for the ball during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena