Ligue 1 Matchday 17 Roundup: PSG Keep Pressure On Lens With Paris Derby Win, Marseille Slip Further

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 17 Roundup: Paris Saint-Germain edged Paris FC in the capital derby to remain one point behind league leaders Lens, while Marseille's poor run continued with a home defeat to Nantes

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
French Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 17 Sunday Roundup Paris Saint-Germain Marseille
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, and Paris FC's Otavio fight for the ball during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PSG beat Paris FC 2-1 at Parc des Princes, with Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele on target

  • Marseille fell eight points off the top after a 2-0 home loss to Nantes, finishing with nine men

  • Metz held Lorient to a draw, Brest beat Auxerre, Le Havre won late against Angers

Paris Saint-Germain ensured the Ligue 1 2025-26 title race remains tight on Sunday as the defending champions edged Paris FC 2-1 in a historic capital derby, keeping themselves just one point behind surprise leaders Lens after Matchday 17.

It was the first men’s Ligue 1 Paris derby since 1990, staged at PSG’s Parc des Princes. It’s just 44 metres from Paris FC’s home ground, Stade Jean Bouin, where the newly promoted side relocated this season.

Goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele proved decisive as Luis Enrique’s side capitalised on Marseille’s latest stumble to solidify their grip on second place.

PSG Edge Historic Paris Derby

PSG dominated possession early but were guilty of overplaying in promising areas before finally breaking through just before half-time. Doue latched onto a well-timed pass near the penalty spot and delicately clipped the ball over Kevin Trapp to give the hosts the lead.

Paris FC hit back after the interval when Willem Geubbels converted from the penalty spot in the 51st minute following a foul by Illia Zabarnyi. However, the parity lasted only two minutes.

Dembele cut inside from the right flank, and his deflected effort wrong-footed Trapp – a former PSG goalkeeper – restoring the champions’ advantage and sealing a crucial three points.

Marseille Implode As Nantes Capitalise

Earlier on Sunday, Marseille’s inconsistency deepened with a damaging 2-0 home defeat to Nantes, leaving Roberto De Zerbi’s side eight points behind Lens in third place.

The match unravelled rapidly for Marseille. After Nantes saw an early goal ruled out for offside following VAR intervention, midfielder Arthur Vermeeren was shown a straight red card in the 26th minute for a late challenge on goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Nantes took the lead five minutes later when Fabien Centonze tapped in after Geronimo Rulli parried Matthis Abline’s effort. Marseille’s situation worsened further in the 56th minute when Bilal Nadir received a second yellow card for fouling Deiver Machado, reducing the hosts to nine men.

New loan signing Remy Cabella – who spent two years as a Marseille player – sealed the victory for 16th-placed Nantes with a late penalty.

“We need to look at ourselves. If we play this kind of match, if we don’t show more desire to win, we get what we deserve,” a visibly frustrated Roberto De Zerbi said after the match. “We started badly, lacking energy and what it takes to play.”

The match began with a minute’s silence at the Stade Vélodrome in memory of former Marseille coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 72 after a brief stint in charge in 2024.

Despite recently returning from international duty with Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was rushed straight into the starting XI amid Marseille’s growing injury issues.

Results Elsewhere: Late Drama, Relegation Battles

Away from the headline fixtures, Noam Obougou struck late off the bench as Le Havre beat Angers 2-1, moving six points clear of the relegation zone. Teenager Kenny Quetant opened the scoring before Louis Mouton equalised in the second half.

Bottom-placed Metz earned a 1-1 draw at Lorient, with Sadibou Sane scoring first before Bamba Dieng salvaged a point with a diving header from Pablo Pagis’ cross.

At the other end of the table, Brest continued their strong campaign with a 2-0 win over Auxerre, marked by an audacious back-heeled finish from striker Ludovic Ajorque.

League leaders Lens had earlier maintained their slender lead ahead of the weekend with a 3-0 victory at Toulouse on Friday.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
