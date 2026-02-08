PSG Vs Marseille Live Streaming, League 1 2025-26: Le Classique Preview, Head-To-Head, And More

Marseille defeated PSG the last time the two sides met in Ligue 1 2025-26. But since then, their form has gradually dropped and coach Roberto de Zerbi is under pressure now. Marseille missed the chance to defeat their fierce rivals in consecutive matches after a 15-year wait when both teams faced off in the Trophee des Champions at the start of 2026. They have a mixed recent form, with two wins from five matches in all competitions. If they want to start a turnaround to their season, they will need to win this encounter.