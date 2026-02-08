PSG Vs Marseille Live Streaming, League 1 2025-26: Le Classique Preview, Head-To-Head, And More

PSG face Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, February 08
PSG need a win to regain their lead at the top of the table
Find out when and where to watch the PSG vs Marseille match live
PSG have the opportunity to get back to the top of the Ligue 1 2025-26 points table but for that, they will have to secure three points when they take on Marseille in the matchday 21 clash at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday, February 8.
PSG are currently trailing Lens in the points table. After 21 matches in the Ligue 1 2025-26, Lens are leading the points table with 49 points. PSG have 48 points from 20 matches and have a game in hand. A win here will restore their position at the top of the points table. Enrique’s men have claimed six straight wins in Ligue 1 since losing at Monaco at the end of November and are carrying some good form.
Marseille defeated PSG the last time the two sides met in Ligue 1 2025-26. But since then, their form has gradually dropped and coach Roberto de Zerbi is under pressure now. Marseille missed the chance to defeat their fierce rivals in consecutive matches after a 15-year wait when both teams faced off in the Trophee des Champions at the start of 2026. They have a mixed recent form, with two wins from five matches in all competitions. If they want to start a turnaround to their season, they will need to win this encounter.
PSG Vs Marseille, Ligue 1: Head-To-Head Record
PSG Vs Marseille, Ligue 1: Kick-Off Details
Location: Paris, France
Stadium: Parc des Princes
Date: Sunday, February 8 (February 9 in India)
Kick-off Time: 01:15 AM IST
PSG Vs Marseille, Ligue 1: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26 match being played?
The PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, February 8 (February 9 in India), at Parc des Princes. In India, the match will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.
Where to watch the PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26 match live on TV and online?
The PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed in India. In France, fans can catch the fixture live on DAZN France, Molotov, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+.