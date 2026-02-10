PSG 5-0 Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26: Dembele Scores Twice in Comfortable Win For Les Parisiens

Paris Saint-Germain put on a five-star performance in Le Classique, thrashing bitter rivals Marseille 5-0 at the Parc des Princes to reclaim top spot in the Ligue 1 2025-26 table. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele starred with a first-half brace, opening the scoring on 12 minutes after a pinpoint assist from Nuno Mendes and then doubling PSG’s advantage with a brilliant solo effort before the break. Marseille struggled to cope with the hosts’ intensity, and a Facundo Medina own goal extended PSG’s lead after the restart. Substitutes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Lee Kang-in added gloss to the scoreline with well-taken finishes as PSG dominated proceedings from start to finish. The emphatic victory not only marked one of the club’s biggest wins over their rivals but also put them two points clear at the summit.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-
PSG players celebrate at the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
1/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-
PSG players celebrate at the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Nuno Mendes
PSG's Nuno Mendes kicks the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Facundo Medina
Marseille's Facundo Medina, left, and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Benjamin Pavard
Marseille's Benjamin Pavard, left, and PSG's Bradley Barcola challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Jeffrey de Lange
Marseille's goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange, left, tries to block a shot from PSG's Desire Doue during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Facundo Medina
Marseille's Facundo Medina, left, tries to block a shot from PSG's Joao Neves during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue, right, and Marseille's Emerson Palmieri challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Facundo Medina
Marseille's Facundo Medina, left, tries to block a shot from PSG's Desire Doue challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Ousmane Dembele
PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
PSG vs Marseille France League One Soccer match-Ousmane Dembele
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bengal Vs Andhra LIVE Score, Ranji Trophy QF: Nitish Kumar Reddy Stands Tall For AP As BEN Inch Towards Victory

  2. NED Vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Target 157; Levitt, O'Dowd Lead Chase | Netherlands 8/0 (1)

  3. Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa: PAK Shift Stand, Withdraw IND Match Boycott Amid 'Protecting Spirit Of Cricket' Claim

  4. BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

  5. 'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

  5. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. Russian Drone Strikes Kill Mother, 10-Year-Old Son In Ukraine

  5. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Toss Update: NED Bowl First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC