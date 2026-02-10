PSG 5-0 Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26: Dembele Scores Twice in Comfortable Win For Les Parisiens
Paris Saint-Germain put on a five-star performance in Le Classique, thrashing bitter rivals Marseille 5-0 at the Parc des Princes to reclaim top spot in the Ligue 1 2025-26 table. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele starred with a first-half brace, opening the scoring on 12 minutes after a pinpoint assist from Nuno Mendes and then doubling PSG’s advantage with a brilliant solo effort before the break. Marseille struggled to cope with the hosts’ intensity, and a Facundo Medina own goal extended PSG’s lead after the restart. Substitutes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Lee Kang-in added gloss to the scoreline with well-taken finishes as PSG dominated proceedings from start to finish. The emphatic victory not only marked one of the club’s biggest wins over their rivals but also put them two points clear at the summit.
