Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend Arrives In Hyderabad For Second Leg

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to attend the Hyderabad leg of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, which will begin with an exhibition match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend Arrives In Hyderabad For Second Leg
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez is also seen. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad on December 13 evening for the second leg of his India tour

  • Event to begin with an exhibition match at 7.50pm

  • First leg in Kolkata was cut short due to chaos at Salt Lake Stadium

After a chaotic start to the much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025 in Kolkata, Argentine football legend Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday evening (December 13) for the second leg of his tour.

The evening in Hyderabad will begin with an exhibition match at 7.50pm. Soon after, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will enter the pitch, followed by Messi, and then his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with TMC MLA Sujit Bose virtually unveils his 70-feet statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Kolkata. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi In Kolkata Amidst Fanfare On Streets

BY Photo Webdesk

Earlier in the day, about 50,000 spectators, many of whom had paid INR 4,000 to 12,000 -- and in some cases up to INR 20,000 in the black market -- watched on as a swarm of politicians, VVIPs, security personnel, and others surrounded Messi, leaving the fans at the Salt Lake Stadium angry.

Angry fans broke barricades and clashed with the police, also hurling bottles -- banned items in an otherwise sporting venue. Chairs were then ripped out and thrown. Fibreglass seats lay smashed across the pitch and the synthetic track.

Related Content
Related Content

Neither Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, nor former India captain Sourav Ganguly or West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee could participate in the programme as the event was cut short amid the chaos.

The incident was followed by Banerjee apologising to Messi, as she announced the constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the happenings. Banerjee said the panel will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  2. Women's Big Bash League Final: Hobart Hurricanes Crush Perth Scorchers By Eight Wickets, Lift First-Ever Title

  3. IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I Preview: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As Action Shifts To Dharamsala

  4. South Africa Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Women's ODI: RSA-W Chasing IRE-W's 210-Run Target In 47-Over Contest

  5. ICC–JioStar Media Rights Rumours Debunked: Full Official Statement Released

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Kerala After Bengal: Is the Left’s Shift Reinvention or a Neoliberal Turn?

  3. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  4. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  5. Forgotten By The Left — How Muslim Organisers Built Labour Movements And Were Written Out

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal Government Says Gen Z Protests Cost Economy $586 Million

  2. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  3. Beyond COP30: Climate Action in the Subnational

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win