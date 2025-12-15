GOAT Tour Of India 2025: Will Virat Kohli Meet Lionel Messi In New Delhi? See Final Leg Details

Messi has drawn huge crowds across Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai during the GOAT Tour of India 2025
Speculation has intensified over a potential meeting with Virat Kohli as both stars are in New Delh
Kohli’s return is likely linked to his inclusion in Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
The GOAT Tour of India 2025 has firmly captured the nation’s imagination, with Lionel Messi’s multi-city visit generating unprecedented excitement among Indian sports fans. As the Argentine superstar approaches the final leg of his tour in New Delhi, speculation continues to swirl over a potential meeting with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli.
Messi has already drawn massive crowds during his appearances in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. With New Delhi set to host the concluding chapter of the tour, attention has now turned to whether two of the most influential athletes of the modern era will come face to face.
Virat Kohli, accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma, was seen arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday. While there is no official confirmation of a scheduled interaction between the two legends, fan speculation has intensified as Messi’s visit enters its final stage.
However, Kohli’s return to India is most likely linked with him being named in the Delhi squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Interestingly, Kohli has previously weighed in on the long-standing Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, naming Ronaldo as his personal favourite and describing the Portuguese star as “the most complete player” he has seen.
During the Mumbai leg of the GOAT Tour, Messi met several of India’s most celebrated sporting figures, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and football icon Sunil Chhetri, staged across public and private events.
Messi’s New Delhi Schedule – See Leg Details
Messi’s New Delhi itinerary on December 15 involves activities largely centred around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the gates opening at 10:30 AM IST.
The schedule includes an afternoon celebrity football match, a football clinic for children, and the flagship GOAT Cup exhibition match, where celebratory interactions with prominent local and national figures are expected.
Beyond football, the tour also carries diplomatic and cultural weight. Messi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and engage with other dignitaries during his stay.