Lionel Messi Wraps Up GOAT India Tour On Resounding Note In Delhi

From left, President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association Rohan Jaitley, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul and others during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI