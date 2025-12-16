Lionel Messi Wraps Up GOAT India Tour On Resounding Note In Delhi

The Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour that began in shambolic fashion ended in a blaze of glory as the football icon promised to return after giving his fans a lifetime of memories in just 30 minutes in Delhi on Monday (December 15, 2025). For a change, it was football that took centre stage at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium as devotional fans joyously gathered to catch a glimpse of a man that does things on the field that are often beyond human comprehension. The Messi mania reached a fever pitch when he took the mike to address the large gathering that also included Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta, ICC chairman Jay Shah and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutua among others.

GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
1/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi-Rodrigo De Paul
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez with fans during the final leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
2/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi greets the gathering during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
3/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi-Rekha Gupta
From left, President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association Rohan Jaitley, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul and others during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI
4/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi
From left, President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association Rohan Jaitley, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul and others during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI
5/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi-Luis Suarez
Argentine footballers Lionel Messi, in pink, Rodrigo De Paul, in black, and Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, in blue centre, pose for pictures during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
6/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi-Rekha Gupta
From left, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul and others during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
7/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi-Rodrigo De Paul
Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul, in black, and Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, in blue, during an event as part of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
8/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
9/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi- Jay Shah
From left, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: @JayShah/X via PTI
10/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi plays football with fans during the final leg of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
11/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi greets the gathering during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
12/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, centre, during the final leg of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
13/13
GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi in Delhi
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, centre, during the final leg of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
