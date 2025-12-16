Lionel Messi Wraps Up GOAT India Tour On Resounding Note In Delhi
The Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour that began in shambolic fashion ended in a blaze of glory as the football icon promised to return after giving his fans a lifetime of memories in just 30 minutes in Delhi on Monday (December 15, 2025). For a change, it was football that took centre stage at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium as devotional fans joyously gathered to catch a glimpse of a man that does things on the field that are often beyond human comprehension. The Messi mania reached a fever pitch when he took the mike to address the large gathering that also included Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta, ICC chairman Jay Shah and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutua among others.
