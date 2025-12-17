GOAT Tour Of India 2025: Messi Thanks India For Hospitality, Backs ‘Bright Future’ For Indian Football

Messi completed a three-day GOAT Tour of India across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi
Lionel Messi has expressed optimism about the future of football in India and thanked the country for the “generous hospitality” he received during his three-day, four-city GOAT Tour of India 2025, which saw thousands of fans throng venues in a bid to catch a glimpse of the Argentine icon.
The 38-year-old football legend departed for his base in Miami on Wednesday, after extending his stay by a day to visit the Anant Ambani-founded Vantara wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar.
Sharing his reflections on Instagram, Messi posted a one-minute highlights video from the tour, featuring interactions with Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and several young footballers.
“What amazing visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Thank you for the warm reception, generous hospitality, and all the feelings of love with which you surrounded me throughout my tour,” Messi wrote in the captions. “I hope that football has a bright future in India.”
His message arrives at a difficult moment for Indian football, with the domestic season currently suspended due to the absence of a commercial partner, the national team struggling after a string of poor results, and an ongoing court case over administrative matters deepening policy paralysis.
Fan Frenzy, Chaos And Messi’s Promise To Return
Messi, one of the most recognisable and admired sportspersons globally, did not play any competitive football during the visit. He was accompanied throughout the tour by Uruguay great and close friend Luis Suarez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo de Paul.
The FIFA World Cup winner made stadium appearances at ticketed events in all four cities, beginning in Kolkata, where the visit took a sour turn.
Politicians and officials surrounded Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium, denying fans – many of whom had paid thousands for tickets – a clear view of the star. Frustrated spectators resorted to vandalism inside the stadium, forcing organisers to whisk Messi away earlier than planned.
The remaining legs of the tour in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi proceeded without incident. Messi charmed crowds by posing for photographs, showcasing warm-up routines, and briefly playing with young footballers.
Concluding the final leg in Delhi, Messi reaffirmed his connection with Indian fans. “We carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India,” he said.
(With PTI Inputs)