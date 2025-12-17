Nepal Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Afghan Colts Seek First Win; NEP Eye Upset

Nepal vs Afghanistan Live Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the NEP U19 vs AFG U19, Group B fixture at The Sevens Stadium on December 17, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Nepal vs Afghanistan live score Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 Group B NEP vs AFG
Afghanistan U19 players celebrate a wicket during the ACC U19 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka U19 on December 15, 2025. | Photo: X/ACBofficials
Welcome to the live coverage of Nepal U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Match 12 of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025, at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Both sides are searching for their first win in Group B, making this clash a crucial battle for pride and momentum. Afghanistan U19, led by Mahboob Khan, have shown glimpses of promise despite suffering defeats in their opening two matches. They pushed Sri Lanka U19 close in a narrow two-wicket loss and displayed competitive spirit against Bangladesh. Nepal U19, captained by Ashok Dhami, have struggled to find rhythm, losing both of their matches convincingly. Follow the live scores and updates from the Nepal U19 vs Afghanistan U19 cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Nepal vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update

Afghanistan U19 captain Mahboob Khan has won the toss and opted to bowl first in today's match.

Nepal vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads

Nepal: Sahil Patel, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Vansh Chhetri, Cibrin Shrestha, Nischal Kshetri, Ashok Dhami (c), Aashish Luhar (wk), Abhisekh Tiwari, Yuvraj Khatri, Bipin Sharma, Dayanand Mandal, Chandan Ram, Dilsad Ali, Nitesh Kumar, Roshan Bishwakarma.

Afghanistan: Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk) (c), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Zaitullah Shaheen, Khatir Stanikzai, Hafeez Zadran, Nazifullah Amiri.

Nepal vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: Nepal U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Match 12, Group B

  • Venue: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

  • Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

  • Time: 10:30 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Nepal vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 match between Nepal and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they become available.

