This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True

This theory suggests that our consciousness never truly dies but shifts to an alternate reality every time we face death.

Imagine never having to face the end of your existence. Sounds like a sci-fi dream, right? But what if I told you that, according to a mind-bending theory, we might all be living forever – and it’s not as simple as you might think.

The theory in question is known as quantum immortality. It’s a concept that suggests our consciousness never truly dies. Instead, it moves to an alternate reality every time we encounter death. This idea stems from physicist Hugh Everett’s 'many worlds' theory, which proposes that countless parallel universes exist alongside our own. When we die in one universe, we’re supposedly transported to another where we’re still alive.

TikTok user @joli.artist has recently sparked widespread discussion with her video explaining quantum immortality. According to her, “Whenever you die in one universe, your consciousness just gets transferred into another universe where you survive.” This means that we could have experienced multiple apocalyptic events without even realizing it.

Mandela Effect Connection

Joli also highlighted a curious phenomenon related to this theory. She mentioned that if our consciousness shifts to a new reality, we might not remember the previous one but could have vague recollections, similar to the Mandela Effect.

The Mandela Effect refers to a phenomenon where people remember events or details differently from how they occurred. Joli suggests that this could be linked to the idea of quantum immortality, where discrepancies in memories might stem from shifts between parallel universes. For example, after experiencing an apocalyptic event, you could wake up in a new reality where things like brand names or historical facts appear altered.

The reaction to Joli’s videos has been a mix of intrigue and discomfort. Some viewers are fascinated by the idea of eternal life and the possibility of surviving multiple apocalypses. Others find the concept unsettling and confusing. Comments range from enthusiastic agreement to expressions of existential dread, reflecting the theory’s profound impact on people’s perception of reality and existence.

One comment read, “BYE NOT TODAY,” capturing the sense of disbelief and denial some feel. Another said, “I’m actually kind of freaking out right now,” highlighting the theory’s ability to evoke anxiety about the nature of life and death.

