Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?

Colostrum supplements, made from cow milk after giving birth, are believed to boost immunity and other health benefits. However, there is not enough scientific evidence to show that colostrum supplements benefit adults.

Colostrum Supplements
As the health and wellness industry continues to evolve, colostrum supplements—derived from the nutrient-rich milk produced by cows shortly after giving birth—are gaining significant attention. Marketed for their potential benefits in boosting immunity, aiding muscle recovery, and enhancing athletic performance, these supplements are also being championed on social media as a remedy for various digestive issues.
TikTok users have recently fueled the popularity of colostrum supplements, with some claiming remarkable results. One user reported that colostrum helped alleviate bloating, while another said a powdered drink mix led to improved digestion and fewer cramps after just 30 days. A third user described how the supplements alleviated uncomfortable belly fullness, describing the change as "life-changing."

“The rise of influencers talking about colostrum supplements seems to have contributed to the boom in consumption over the last year or so,” Caroline Thomason, a dietitian and diabetes educator based in Virginia, told CNN.

Despite the anecdotal success stories, experts urge caution. Colostrum is well-known for its benefits to newborns, providing essential nutrients, vitamins, and antibodies. However, the scientific evidence supporting its benefits for adults remains limited.

Registered dietitian Amy Bragagnini highlighted the need for more robust research. “Some research suggests that colostrum supplementation may help reduce abdominal pain in people with ulcerative colitis, and one small study found that it reduced recurrent diarrhea in children compared to a placebo,” Bragagnini told Good Housekeeping. “But I would want to see much larger trials and more robust research before recommending it to my patients.”

Other studies have suggested that colostrum supplements may hold promise for treating upper respiratory infections and leaky gut syndrome, particularly in athletes. However, as wellness dietitian Lindsey Wohlford of the MD Anderson Cancer Center noted, “Further studies are needed, and more robust data collected, before a clear recommendation can be made on usage.”

Cost is another consideration for those interested in trying colostrum supplements. Prices range from $15 to $200 a bottle, with the highest-quality products derived from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, which are believed to offer higher protein and nutrient levels.

Dr. Pieter Cohen, an internist at Cambridge Health Alliance and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, cautions that the quality and concentration of colostrum in supplements can vary significantly. “The [Food and Drug Administration] regulates dietary supplements as a subcategory of food, not as medication,” Cohen explained to Good Housekeeping. “There might be a trace amount of cow colostrum in a product that contains a lot of other substances, like whey protein powder, and this is totally legal.”

For those considering adding colostrum supplements to their regimen, consulting a healthcare provider is essential. These supplements, available in various forms including pills, powders, liquids, and even enemas, are generally not recommended for people with milk allergies, children, or pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Dr. Lisa Young, a registered dietitian nutritionist and adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University, advises a cautious approach. “While colostrum may offer some health benefits, it’s not a magic bullet, and more research is needed to fully understand its effects and long-term safety,” Young told CNN.

