Brendan Taylor Returns To Test Cricket After 21 Years, Enters Elite List Of Longest Careers

With this appearance, Taylor has officially entered the record books with one of the longest-spanning careers in Test cricket history—lasting 21 years and 93 days—placing him 12th on the all-time list for career longevity

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Brendan Taylor
Brendan Taylor called time on his international cricket career in 2021.
Summary
Summary of this article

Brendan Taylor returns to Test cricket after 21 years

Taylor makes his return to red ball cricket against New Zealand

He served three and a half year of ban imposed by ICC

Brendan Taylor’s return to Test cricket has not just been an emotional comeback—it’s etched his name in the record books. The Zimbabwean wicketkeeper-batter, who made his Test debut in 2004 against Sri Lanka, took the field once again in the second Test against New Zealand after serving a three-and-a-half-year ban imposed by the ICC.

With this appearance, Taylor has now officially recorded one of the longest-spanning Test careers in cricket history—21 years and 93 days—making him the 12th-longest in terms of career span.

The return marks a significant moment in Taylor’s journey, both personally and professionally. Once among Zimbabwe’s brightest cricketing stars, his career was abruptly halted after the ICC handed him a suspension for delayed reporting of a corrupt approach by a bookmaker.

Though Taylor did eventually notify the authorities, the delay in disclosure led to his punishment. He accepted his mistake publicly and vowed to make amends.

Taylor Enters List Of Legendary Cricketers

Now back in national colours, Taylor joins a legendary list of cricketers whose careers have stretched over decades. Wilfred Rhodes, the English all-rounder, still holds the record for the longest Test career—a staggering 30 years and 315 days between 1899 and 1930.

Rhodes remains unmatched in many ways, having played Test cricket across five calendar decades, from the 1890s to the 1930s.

Brian Close follows with a career span of 26 years and 356 days (1949–1976), while Frank Woolley is third with 25 years and 13 days. Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar also features high on the list, ranked fifth, with a career lasting over 24 years—from November 15, 1989, to November 16, 2013.

Taylor, by resuming his career in 2025, now surpasses the likes of James Anderson and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, both of whom had impressively long careers but fall just behind the Zimbabwean in terms of sheer span..

Published At:
