Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Brendan Taylor Alleges ‘Indian Businessman’ Approached Him For Spot-Fixing In International Cricket

Narrating the whole incident on Twitter, Taylor said that he was invited to India to “discuss sponsorship and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe” by the Indian businessman.

Brendan Taylor called time on his international cricket career in 2021. - Twitter/@BrendanTaylor86

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 3:18 pm

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has made a big revelation on social media on Monday. The batter, who retired from international cricket in September last year, has revealed that two years back he was approached by an Indian businessman who had asked him for spot-fixing in international matches. (More Cricket News)

Narrating the whole incident on Twitter, Brendan said that he was invited to India to “discuss sponsorship and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe” by the Indian businessman and alleged that he was offered a sum of USD $ 15000 for making the journey.

The former Zimbabwe skipper further added that he took the tour. He said that he was offered cocaine by the people who hosted him in India, including the businessman, and was threatened with the video of it later. As a result, Brendan said he had to accept the money they gave him for spot-fixing in international matches.

However, Brendan added that he didn't do spot-fixing and rather approached to the ICC and revealed the incident after four months. According to him, the apex cricket governing body has handed him a multi-year ban.

Here is the tweet:

“I would like to place on record that I have never been involved in any form of match-fixing. I may be many things but I am not a cheat. My love for the beautiful game of cricket far outweighs and surpasses any threats which could be thrown my way,” the former Zimbabwe captain said in his defence.

Brendan added that he has joined a rehabilitation centre “ to get clean” and to get his “life back on track”. “For many weeks I will be away and trying to get better,” he said.

