Raanjhanaa re-released with AI-generated "happy ending"
Retitled Ambikapathy, the Tamil version had a theatrical re-release on August 1, 2025
Dhanush slammed the AI-altered climax of Raanjhanaa
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, recently re-released with an AI-generated "happy ending". Retitled Ambikapathy, the Tamil version had a theatrical re-release on August 1, 2025. Earlier, expressing disappointment with the AI-edited climax, Rai claimed that the production house (Eros International) re-released the film without his consent or permission. Now, Dhanush has slammed the re-release of Raanjhanaa with the AI-altered climax.
Dhanush calls out the AI-generated climax of Raanjhanaa
On Sunday, Dhanush issued a statement on his social media handles. The actor wrote he is "completely disturbed" by the AI-altered climax of the film, adding that "the concerned parties" still went ahead to re-release it despite his "clear objection."
"This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago," he wrote.
"The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future," added the Kuberaa actor.
What happened in the AI-edition version of Raanjhanaa?
In the original, Kundan (Dhanush) is rushed to a hospital after being shot, and he dies in the ICU. In the AI-modified version, he is alive, lying on a bed. Sonam's Zoya looks at Dhanush, and he is seen opening his eyes and sits up on the bed. Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) and Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) shed happy tears, seeing their friend coming back to life.
Earlier, Rai, condemning the AI-modified climax of Raanjhanaa, called it "deeply upsetting" in an Instagram post. He clearly stated that he neither supported nor endorsed the AI-altered ending of the Dhanush-Sonam starrer. He called it "unauthorised" and clarified that neither he nor his team had a role in making it. "And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made," he added.