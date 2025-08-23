The news of megastar Mammootty regaining his full health is no less than a celebration for the Malayalam film industry. After the actor recently shared about his recovery from an unspecified illness, via his personal assistant George on Instagram, his industry peers, friends, and fans have expressed their joy. Mohanlal, who shares a close bond with Mammootty, also shared a picture of both, where the former was seen kissing the latter on his cheek. In an interview with Manorama News, the Drishyam star said he is ‘thankful to God’ that his friend is fine.