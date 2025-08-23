Mohanlal said he prayed for Mammootty's health everywhere
Mammootty is expected to be back to work next month
Mohanlal and Mammootty will be seen together in Patriot
The news of megastar Mammootty regaining his full health is no less than a celebration for the Malayalam film industry. After the actor recently shared about his recovery from an unspecified illness, via his personal assistant George on Instagram, his industry peers, friends, and fans have expressed their joy. Mohanlal, who shares a close bond with Mammootty, also shared a picture of both, where the former was seen kissing the latter on his cheek. In an interview with Manorama News, the Drishyam star said he is ‘thankful to God’ that his friend is fine.
Mohanlal on Mammootty's health
Mammootty, 73, took a break from work due to his illness. He stepped away from shoots and public appearances to focus on his recovery. Amidst that, Mohanlal went to Sabarimala. He said, "I prayed for him in Sabarimala…I prayed elsewhere as well. Whenever I went out, people would ask me about him. So many people prayed for him, and that’s what helped him return to health without any issues. I am very thankful to God for that."
Mohanlal also shared that Mammootty had to undergo treatment when they were shooting for their film Patriot. "From what I’ve heard, I understand he’ll be back to work next month. He will start by finishing his dubbing work. Because of his health, there will be medical restrictions for a while before he can shoot," added the 65-year-old star.
What happened to Mammotty?
In March this year, fans noticed that Mammootty had been away from his work, which made them speculate that he was sick. There were reports that he had cancer and was receiving treatment for the same. However, his team denied the reports and told Mid-Day that the rumours were false and the actor was on a break for Ramzan.
Recently, Mammootty's brother also shared a post expressing his happiness at the actor's recovery.
On the work front, Mohanlal is gearing up for his upcoming film, Hridayapoorvam, which is releasing in theatres on August 28.