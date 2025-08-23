Mohanlal ‘Thankful To God’ For Mammootty's Recovery; Reveals When He'll Be Back To Work

Mohanlal celebrated Mammootty's return with an adorable picture of both, where the former was kissing the latter on his cheek.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohanlal, Mammootty
Mohanlal shares Mammootty's health update Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohanlal said he prayed for Mammootty's health everywhere

  • Mammootty is expected to be back to work next month

  • Mohanlal and Mammootty will be seen together in Patriot

The news of megastar Mammootty regaining his full health is no less than a celebration for the Malayalam film industry. After the actor recently shared about his recovery from an unspecified illness, via his personal assistant George on Instagram, his industry peers, friends, and fans have expressed their joy. Mohanlal, who shares a close bond with Mammootty, also shared a picture of both, where the former was seen kissing the latter on his cheek. In an interview with Manorama News, the Drishyam star said he is ‘thankful to God’ that his friend is fine.

Mohanlal on Mammootty's health

Mammootty, 73, took a break from work due to his illness. He stepped away from shoots and public appearances to focus on his recovery. Amidst that, Mohanlal went to Sabarimala. He said, "I prayed for him in Sabarimala…I prayed elsewhere as well. Whenever I went out, people would ask me about him. So many people prayed for him, and that’s what helped him return to health without any issues. I am very thankful to God for that."

Mammootty's close friend VK Sreeraman shares actor's health update - Instagram/Wikipedia
Mammootty Had No Sense Of Taste And Smell During The Early Stages of Treatment, Reveals His Friend VK Sreeraman

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mohanlal also shared that Mammootty had to undergo treatment when they were shooting for their film Patriot. "From what I’ve heard, I understand he’ll be back to work next month. He will start by finishing his dubbing work. Because of his health, there will be medical restrictions for a while before he can shoot," added the 65-year-old star.

What happened to Mammotty?

In March this year, fans noticed that Mammootty had been away from his work, which made them speculate that he was sick. There were reports that he had cancer and was receiving treatment for the same. However, his team denied the reports and told Mid-Day that the rumours were false and the actor was on a break for Ramzan.

Recently, Mammootty's brother also shared a post expressing his happiness at the actor's recovery.

Mammootty recovers from ill health, will be back to work soon - Instagram/Mammootty
Mammootty Regains Full Health; Film Fraternity Confirms His Recovery With Celebratory Posts

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Mohanlal is gearing up for his upcoming film, Hridayapoorvam, which is releasing in theatres on August 28.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Due to Illness; Ankit Kumar To Lead North Zone - Report

  2. SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

  3. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  4. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  4. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  5. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  2. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  5. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala