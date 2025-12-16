Chaar Diwaari Interview On His Latest Single: “The Light I’m Looking For Is The Touch Of God”

A

The song’s story is about one-sided love. It’s a common metaphor. Parvana falls for shama but shama burns him, yet parvana jumps into fire since he loves her that much. This is my take on that.

To me, the Shama-Parvana story is like a classic Laila-Majnu tale and I wanted to see how it plays out if I do it. “Banda Kaam Ka” is like the initial phase of love. The first half of the song is very fun and full of corny lines because love is corny only. You roam around here and there on a scooty, have fun, but by the end, the song takes you to a different place. That’s where Sanjith’s verse comes in and that’s a more divine take on love and this theme continues as the EP goes on.