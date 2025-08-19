Mammootty Regains Full Health; Film Fraternity Confirms His Recovery With Celebratory Posts

Mammootty has recovered from ill health and will be back to work soon
Film fraternity has celebrated his comeback with joy-filled posts on social media
The actor reportedly had cancer
Malayalam superstar Mammootty is back in good health. The actor's close friend and producer Anto Joseph, in a social media post on Tuesday, wrote, "The prayers of countless people across the world have been answered. Thank you, God, thank you, thank you." Though he didn't mention the name of Mammootty directly, it was understood that he was referring to the actor.
Social media is flooded with celebratory posts from the film fraternity on Mammootty's recovery.
Industry insider Anura Mathai is also happy that the actor is back. He wrote, "The wait will be over soon! With the blessings of the Almighty, our Mammukka is back. We all waited with love, prayers, and hope — and today our hearts are full. Love you ikka." Actor Maala Parvathi shared, "There is no better news than this. Mammukka has regained full health. Grateful to the doctors who treated him, to everyone who cared for him, and to the hospital. Love. Yessss… The King is back!”
George Sebastian, Mammootty's personal secretary, also expressed his excitement in a heartfelt note. "With eyes brimming with joy, I stand before you with folded hands. To all who prayed, who stood by me, who comforted me when it seemed nothing would happen -- to all my dear ones, I offer my heartfelt thanks!," he wrote. It seems that George has shared the post on behalf of the actor.
Earlier, there were reports that the 73-year-old actor had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had taken a break from his filming commitments for treatment. Later, his PR team dismissed all the rumours, confirming he was in good health.
Reacting to the cancer reports of Mammootty, his team had told Mid-Day it's "fake news" and added, ''He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.”
His film with Mohanlal is titled Patriot, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban, among others. He also has Kalamkaval, co-starring Vinayakan.