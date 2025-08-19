Mammootty Regains Full Health; Film Fraternity Confirms His Recovery With Celebratory Posts

Industry insider Anura Mathai is also happy that the actor is back. He wrote, "The wait will be over soon! With the blessings of the Almighty, our Mammukka is back. We all waited with love, prayers, and hope — and today our hearts are full. Love you ikka." Actor Maala Parvathi shared, "There is no better news than this. Mammukka has regained full health. Grateful to the doctors who treated him, to everyone who cared for him, and to the hospital. Love. Yessss… The King is back!”