You Were Nothing Short Of A Father Figure To Me: Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra entered eternal rest on Monday (November 24, 2025), after battling prolonged illness. He was 89. The cinema icon touched generations and audiences nationwide with his spirit and performances. His death marks the end of an era. Several Bollywood and South stars expressed sorrow over the death of the legend. Shah Rukh Khan penned a moving note mourning the loss of the He-Man of Bollywood.
Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Dharmendra
Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan shared a throwback picture with Dharmendra, where the latter can be seen adorably touching SRK's face.
Sharing the priceless pic, he wrote, "Rest in Peace Dharam ji," and added that Dharmendra was "nothing short of a father figure" to him.
He thanked the late actor for showering him with "blessings and love". Khan further wrote that his passing away is an "inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over."
"You are immortal… and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always," Shah Rukh concluded his post.
Shah Rukh was among the many celebs who arrived to pay their last respects at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where Dharmendra was laid to rest.
The Jawan actor also visited the actor when he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
For the unversed, Dharmendra had a cameo in SRK's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. He appeared in the song Deewangi Deewangi with several other celebs.