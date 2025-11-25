You Were Nothing Short Of A Father Figure To Me: Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post

Dharmendra death: Shah Rukh Khan remembered the veteran actor with an emotional post.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra
Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Dharmendra Photo: X/Shah Rukh Khan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shah Rukh Khan has penned an emotional note, remembering the legendary actor Dharmendra.

  • Shah Rukh was among the many celebs who arrived to pay their last respects at the Pawan Hans Crematorium.

  • Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at 89.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra entered eternal rest on Monday (November 24, 2025), after battling prolonged illness. He was 89. The cinema icon touched generations and audiences nationwide with his spirit and performances. His death marks the end of an era. Several Bollywood and South stars expressed sorrow over the death of the legend. Shah Rukh Khan penned a moving note mourning the loss of the He-Man of Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan's tribute for Dharmendra - Instagram/X
Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Dharmendra

Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan shared a throwback picture with Dharmendra, where the latter can be seen adorably touching SRK's face.

Sharing the priceless pic, he wrote, "Rest in Peace Dharam ji," and added that Dharmendra was "nothing short of a father figure" to him.

He thanked the late actor for showering him with "blessings and love". Khan further wrote that his passing away is an "inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over."

Related Content
Related Content

"You are immortal… and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always," Shah Rukh concluded his post.

Celebs pay tribute to Dharmendra - X
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the post here.

Dharmendra with Hema Malini - Imdb
Why Dharmendra’s Finest Performances Still Outshine Bollywood’s Award Winners

BY Mukul Kesavan

Shah Rukh was among the many celebs who arrived to pay their last respects at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where Dharmendra was laid to rest.

The Jawan actor also visited the actor when he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

For the unversed, Dharmendra had a cameo in SRK's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. He appeared in the song Deewangi Deewangi with several other celebs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas Extend Lead To Over 400; Stubbs-Zorzi At Crease|RSA 146/3 (52)

  2. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  3. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  4. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. CPI MP Blames Congress For Mahagathbandhan's Rout In Bihar

  2. Manchester United 0-1 Everton Highlights, Premier League: 10-Man Toffees Trounce Red Devils On Amorim's 1st Anniversary

  3. Daily Horoscope For November 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Virgo, And Aquarius

  4. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  5. Explainer: Why The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill Threatened Chandigarh’s Union Territory Status

  6. Three Killed In Suicide Bombing Attack In Peshawar

  7. Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

  8. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas Extend Lead To Over 400; Stubbs-Zorzi At Crease|RSA 146/3 (52)