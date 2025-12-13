Alyy Khan Expresses His Dissatisfaction Over Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood; Here's Why

Recently, Alyy appeared on the ARY podcast, where he called out The Bads of Bollywood. He said, "Recently maine Aryan ka kaam dekha The Bads of Bollywood mein, mujhe bohot ajeeb laga. Ek toh family ke saath aap dekh nahi sakte hain kyunki language itni ajeeb hai. Aur uss language ki koi justification bhi nahi thi, aur jiss level ke log dekh rahe thay aap, kya woh aise sadak chap language use karte hai (Recently, I watched Aryan's work in The Bads of Bollywood, and I found it very strange. You cannot watch it with family because the language is so unusual. And at the level of the people being portrayed in the show, do they actually use such street-level language)?"