Alyy Khan Expresses His Dissatisfaction Over Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood; Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan called out Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood for using street-level language.
He added that sometimes these decisions are made just to grab eyeballs and for ratings.
The actor also said that if there is a requirement to use expletives, it should be like a close-up; otherwise, it becomes cringe and boring.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with Netflix's The Bads of Bollywood, which premiered in September. The show received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, despite controversy that the show was inspired by real-life events and experiences. Recently, the eight-episode show was named the Most Popular Indian Show of the year by IMDb. The Bads of Bollywood might have garnered appreciation from the industry, but Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 co-star, Alyy Khan, is dissatisfied with the show.
Alyy Khan calls out The Bads of Bollywood
British-Pakistani actor Alyy, who worked in several Indian television shows and films, including 3 Bahadur, Pakeezah, Tehran, The Royals, and The Archies, among others, shared his views on Aryan Khan's show.
Recently, Alyy appeared on the ARY podcast, where he called out The Bads of Bollywood. He said, "Recently maine Aryan ka kaam dekha The Bads of Bollywood mein, mujhe bohot ajeeb laga. Ek toh family ke saath aap dekh nahi sakte hain kyunki language itni ajeeb hai. Aur uss language ki koi justification bhi nahi thi, aur jiss level ke log dekh rahe thay aap, kya woh aise sadak chap language use karte hai (Recently, I watched Aryan's work in The Bads of Bollywood, and I found it very strange. You cannot watch it with family because the language is so unusual. And at the level of the people being portrayed in the show, do they actually use such street-level language)?"
He added that sometimes these decisions are made just to grab eyeballs and for ratings. The actor also said that if there is a requirement to use expletives, it should be like a close-up, and that's when it will have an impact. If it appears in every sentence, it becomes cringeworthy and boring.
The Bads of Bollywood starred Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, and Manish Chaudhari, among others, in the pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli and Emraan Hashmi and others were in special cameo appearances.