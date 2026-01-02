BTS Announces Long-Awaited Comeback With New Album, BigHit Music Confirms Release Date

BTS new album announced

In one of the messages, RM wrote that he’d been “waiting for this moment more desperately than anyone.” “I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again,” said Jin. J-Hope wrote, “Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!!” “Please take good care of us this year as well,” added Jungkook. “The year we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived,” Jimin added, while V said, “In 2026, we’ll make even more good memories, so look forward to it!”