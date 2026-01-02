BTS Announces Long-Awaited Comeback With New Album, BigHit Music Confirms Release Date

BTS announced a March 2026 comeback, ending a nearly 4-year hiatus.
The K-pop boy band shared the album release date with their ARMY.
This will be their first group album after the completion of their mandatory military service.
BTS' last concert, Yet to Come, was in Busan, South Korea, in 2022, before their mandatory military service. Proof (2022) was the band's last anthology album. Their last studio album was Be, which came out in November 2020. The K-pop boy band will soon launch their new album, which will be released in March this year. It will be their first group project after a nearly 4-year hiatus.
The K-pop group’s agency BigHit confirmed the news with a post on its X account. Before the official announcement, the septet had already shared the album release date with their ARMY, sending letters with handwritten messages to some ARMY members’ homes with the date “2026.3.20.”
BTS new album announced
In one of the messages, RM wrote that he’d been “waiting for this moment more desperately than anyone.” “I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again,” said Jin. J-Hope wrote, “Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!!” “Please take good care of us this year as well,” added Jungkook. “The year we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived,” Jimin added, while V said, “In 2026, we’ll make even more good memories, so look forward to it!”
“March 20 Comeback Confirmed,” Big Hit Music said in a post on Thursday.
Apart from the BTS new album announcement, BigHit Music also confirmed that the band is planning a world tour in 2026, following their album's release.
The date is expected to be announced soon.
In a statement last year, BTS said, “We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” and added, “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”