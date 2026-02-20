BLACKPINK DEADLINE Release Date Confirmed, Comeback Set to Shake 2026

BLACKPINK DEADLINE release date officially confirmed.
New mini album marks BLACKPINK's comeback in 2026.
DEADLINE drops globally in February 2026.
BLACKPINK DEADLINE's release date is finally official, putting an end to weeks of speculation around the group’s next move. The announcement confirms that the global K-pop powerhouse is gearing up for a major comeback, with fans already counting down to what promises to be another defining moment in their career.
The news was shared publicly, instantly triggering strong reactions across social media. As with most BLACKPINK updates, the confirmation travelled fast, dominating fan communities and trending feeds within minutes.
Global anticipation builds for BLACKPINK
Each BLACKPINK comeback tends to stretch far beyond the K-pop scene. Their releases often become global pop events, drawing attention from mainstream music audiences as well as loyal fans.
In recent weeks, supporters had been analysing teaser hints and online clues, trying to decode the timeline for the group’s return. Rumours of delays and shifting schedules had also surfaced. With the DEADLINE's release date now locked in, the uncertainty is gone.
The group is known for structured rollouts. Subtle teasers usually appear first, followed by concept images, track previews, and scheduled promotional drops. With the official date revealed, focus now turns to the DEADLINE mini album details, including the tracklist and potential collaborations.
What is BLACKPINK’s new mini album DEADLINE?
While the full concept and song list are yet to be unveiled, DEADLINE is expected to mark a significant chapter in BLACKPINK’s 2026 comeback. Their previous projects have balanced strong visuals, polished choreography and chart-topping hooks, and expectations are similarly high this time.
Fans are also speculating about how the new mini album may connect to future tour plans or global promotions, though no additional announcements have been made yet.
When is BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE album releasing?
BLACKPINK has confirmed that DEADLINE will be released on February 27, 2026.