BLACKPINK's Jennie Announces Ruby-The Complete Collection To Celebrate First Anniversary Of Her Debut Album

Summary of this article
BLACKPINK's Jennie has announced Ruby- The Complete Collection to celebrate the 1st anniversary of her debut album’s release.
Jennie released her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025.
Here's the release date of Ruby- The Complete Collection.
K-pop sensation Jennie, a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, released her highly anticipated debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, under her label ODD ATELIER. Ruby featured appearances from Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, and FKJ. The 15-track album received lots of love and millions of views. A new version will be released to celebrate the first anniversary of Ruby's release. It has been confirmed by Jennie's label, announcing Ruby-The Complete Collection's release date.
Blackpink's Jennie announces Ruby: The Complete Collection
To celebrate the first anniversary of her debut solo album, Jennie announced that Ruby-The Complete Collection will drop on March 6, 2026, with 2 new versions of her hit single like JENNIE.
It will feature 2 fan-favourite remix versions of the song from her award show performances, along with 4 JENNIE Only Audio tracks.
"To celebrate 1 year of JENNIE’s debut album, Ruby (The Complete Collection) is out this Friday! The new release features 2 fan-favorite like JENNIE remix versions from her award show performances, along with 4 JENNIE Only Audio tracks that were previously only available on the physical versions of the album. Available globally on all DSPs on Friday, March 6th @ 12 am ET / 2 pm KST (sic)," read the announcement.
Jennie bagged multiple awards and also performed solo at Coachella in April 2025.
Apart from her solo success, Blackpink released its latest mini album, DEADLINE, on February 27. The album included 5 tracks and a music video for the title track GO. The girl band ended their World Tour in January 2026.
For the unversed, Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to top the US Billboard 200 chart.