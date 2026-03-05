BLACKPINK's Jennie Announces Ruby-The Complete Collection To Celebrate First Anniversary Of Her Debut Album

"To celebrate 1 year of JENNIE’s debut album, Ruby (The Complete Collection) is out this Friday! The new release features 2 fan-favorite like JENNIE remix versions from her award show performances, along with 4 JENNIE Only Audio tracks that were previously only available on the physical versions of the album. Available globally on all DSPs on Friday, March 6th @ 12 am ET / 2 pm KST (sic)," read the announcement.