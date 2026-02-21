BLACKPINK Becomes First Artist Channel To Hit 100 Million YouTube Subscribers

BLACKPINK crosses the 100 million mark on YouTube, setting a new benchmark for artist channels.
The group receives the rare Red Diamond Creator Award in recognition of the feat.
The record arrives just ahead of their upcoming DEADLINE album release.
BLACKPINK has officially crossed 100 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the first artist channel in the platform’s history to achieve the feat. The BLACKPINK milestone of 100 million YouTube subscribers has been years in the making, powered by a fiercely loyal global fan base known as BLINKs.
The platform celebrated the achievement with a public message congratulating the group and their fans. To mark the occasion, YouTube presented the quartet with a custom Red Diamond Creator Award, a rare honour reserved for channels that reach the 100 million mark.
BLACKPINK YouTube record and billion-view dominance
Over the years, BLACKPINK has built one of the most powerful music presences online. Their official channel hosts nine music videos that have each crossed one billion views. Tracks such as DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, How You Like That, BOOMBAYAH and Pink Venom have all joined the billion views club.
The group also holds several records for 24-hour music debuts. Pink Venom pulled in more than 90 million views within its first day, while How You Like That crossed 86 million in the same timeframe. Solo releases from Lisa and Jennie have also delivered massive first-day numbers, further strengthening the group’s digital footprint.
K-pop queens set new record with Red Diamond Honour
After receiving the award, YG Entertainment shared a photo on Instagram showing BLACKPINK proudly holding the Red Diamond Play Button. The four members looked genuinely thrilled, taking a quiet moment to celebrate what their fans helped build. A simple message sat across the image: “Thank you, BLINKs.”
Global fanbase growth and what comes next
The milestone arrives as BLACKPINK prepares for a full-group comeback. After completing a major world tour spanning 33 shows across 16 cities, anticipation is high for new music. Their third mini album, DEADLINE, is set to release on February 27, marking their first full-group project in three years.
The album will feature the lead single JUMP along with tracks titled GO, Me and My, Champion and Fxxxboy. With 100 million subscribers now behind them, BLACKPINK’s global momentum shows no signs of slowing down.