Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK's Lisa Unite To Present Best Actor Television (Drama) Award

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, along with BLACKPINK's Lisa, presented the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama to Noah Wyle for his role in The Pitt.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer husband Nick Jonas shared a romantic moment as they walked the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. It marked Chopra's third appearance. She turned heads in a custom Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson. Priyanka and BLACKPINK's Lisa turned presenters at the Golden Globes 2026. Both presented the award to Noah Wyle in the Best Actor for a Leading Role in TV (Drama) for his performance in The Pitt.

Priyanka Chopra and Lisa present the Best Performance award at Golden Globes 2026

Priyanka joined the list of presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, with George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Ana de Armas, Miley Cyrus, Mila Kunis, Pamela Anderson, Orlando Bloom, and other prominent figures across the global entertainment industry.

Priyanka, along with global pop sensation Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa, from the K-pop band BLACKPINK, presented the award for Best Actor TV (Drama) to Noah Wyle.

“We are honoured to present the award for the best performance by a male actor in a TV series drama,” PeeCee said, while Lisa added, “The nominees in this category had taken us on a journey with their performances this year”.

“Some had us flying across the solar system with rebels,” Priyanka said, and Lisa added, “others took us to magical faraway lands”.

Priyanka screamed, “go stealers”, before introducing the nominees.

What Priyanka Chopra wore at Golden Globes 2026

Priyanka looked stunning in a strapless navy blue Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson. She paired it with statement jewels by Bvlgari, including a diamond-studded necklace, ring, and earrings.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Bloody Mary, which will release on February 25, 2026. She is making her comeback to Indian films with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Chopra also has Judgement Day, which also stars Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner, and Michael Peña, among others.

