Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK's Lisa Unite To Present Best Actor Television (Drama) Award

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer husband Nick Jonas shared a romantic moment as they walked the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. It marked Chopra's third appearance. She turned heads in a custom Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson. Priyanka and BLACKPINK's Lisa turned presenters at the Golden Globes 2026. Both presented the award to Noah Wyle in the Best Actor for a Leading Role in TV (Drama) for his performance in The Pitt.