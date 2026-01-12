Golden Globes 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Bags Best Director For One Battle After Another l Full Winners List

Golden Globes 2026: Here's the complete list of all the winners from the film and television fraternity.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Golden Globes 2026
Golden Globes 2026 winners list Photo: Golden Globes
  • The winners for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes have been announced.

  • The 2026 Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

  • Paul Thomas Anderson took home the award for Best Director Motion Picture for One Battle After Another

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11, 2026, honouring the best in television and film. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which led the nominations at the 2026 Golden Globes, won multiple awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Anderson. Teyana Taylor took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy. Wagner Moura bagged the Best Actor for The Secret Agent, and Jessie Buckley was awarded the Best Actress trophy for Hamnet. Timothée Chalamet won the Best Actor in a comedy or musical for Marty Supreme.

Sentimental Value (eight nominations), Sinners (seven), Hamnet, Marty Supreme, It Was Just an Accident, Frankenstein and The Secret Agent were the strong movie contenders with One Battle After Another at Golden Globes 2026.

On the TV side, Owen Cooper won the Best Supporting actor trophy for Adolescence, while Seth Rogan was awarded with Best Actor in comedy for The Studio.

Golden Globes 2026 returns to Beverly Hills as Hollywood’s awards season officially begins - Instagram
Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the full list of winners of Golden Globes 2026

Film

Best drama

  • WINNER: Hamnet

  • Frankenstein

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Best comedy or musical

  • WINNER: One Battle After Another

  • Blue Moon

  • Bugonia"

  • Marty Supreme

  • No Other Choice

  • Nouvelle Vague

Best actor in a drama

  • WINNER: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

  • Joel Edgerton

  • Oscar Isaac

  • Dwayne Johnson,

  • Michael B. Jordan

  • Jeremy Allen White

Best actress in a drama

  • WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

  • Jennifer Lawrence

  • Renate Reinsve

  • Julia Roberts

  • Tessa Thompson

  • Eva Victor

Best non-English language film

  • WINNER- The Secret Agent

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • No Other Choice

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sirat

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated film

  • WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

  • Arco

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

  • Elio

  • Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

  • Zootopia 2

Best director

  • WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

  • Ryan Coogler

  • Guillermo del Toro

  • Jafar Panahi

  • Joachim Trier

  • Chloe Zhao

Best actor in a comedy or musical

  • WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

  • George Clooney

  • Leonardo DiCaprio

  • Ethan Hawke

  • Lee Byung Hun

  • Jesse Plemons

Best actress in a comedy or musical

  • WINNER: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

  • Cynthia Erivo

  • Kate Hudson

  • Chase Infiniti

  • Amanda Seyfried

  • Emma Stone

Best screenplay

  • WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

  • Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

  • Jafar Panahi

  • Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

  • Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

  • Ryan Coogler

Best original song

  • WINNER: Golden from KPop Demon Hunters (music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Park Hong Jun, lyrics by Kim Eun-jae [EJAE] and Mark Sonnenblick)

  • Dream As One from Avatar: Fire and Ash (music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen)

  • I Lied to You from Sinners (music and lyrics by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson)

  • No Place Like Home from Wicked: For Good (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz)

  • The Girl in the Bubble from Wicked: For Good (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz)

  • Train Dreams from Train Dreams (music and lyrics by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

Best supporting actor

  • WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

  • Benicio Del Toro

  • Jacob Elordi

  • Paul Mescal

  • Sean Penn

  • Adam Sandler

Best supporting actress

  • WINNER: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

  • Emily Blunt

  • Elle Fanning

  • Ariana Grande

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

  • Amy Madigan

Best drama

Television

Best limited/anthology series or TV movie

  • WINNER: Adolescence

  • All Her Fault

  • The Beast in Me

  • Black Mirror

  • Dying for Sex

  • The Girlfriend

Best drama

  • WINNER: The Pitt

  • The Diplomat

  • Pluribus

  • Severance

  • Slow Horses

  • The White Lotus

Best actress in a drama

  • WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

  • Kathy Bates

  • Britt Lower

  • Helen Mirren

  • Bella Ramsey

  • Keri Russell

Best stand-up comedy performance

  • WINNER: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality

  • Bill Maher

  • Brett Goldstein

  • Kevin Hart

  • Kumail Nanjiani

  • Sarah Silverman

Best supporting actress

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence

  • Carrie Coon

  • Hannah Einbinder

  • Catherine O'Hara

  • Parker Posey

  • Amy Lou Wood

Best podcast

  • WINNER: Good Hang With Amy Poehler

  • Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

  • Call Her Daddy

  • The Mel Robbins Podcast

  • SmartLess

  • Up First

Best actor in a comedy

  • WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Adam Brody

  • Steve Martin

  • Glen Powell

  • Martin Short

  • Jeremy Allen White

Best supporting actor

  • WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

  • Billy Crudup

  • Walton Goggins

  • Jason Isaacs

  • Tramell Tillman

  • Ashley Walters

Best actress in a comedy

  • WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Kristen Bell

  • Ayo Edebiri

  • Selena Gomez

  • Natasha Lyonne

  • Jenna Ortega

Best actor in a drama

  • WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

  • Sterling K. Brown

  • Diego Luna

  • Gary Oldman

  • Mark Ruffalo

  • Adam Scott

Best comedy or musical

  • WINNER: The Studio

  • Abbot Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

Best actor in a limited series

  • WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

  • Paul Giamatti

  • Charlie Hunnam

  • Jude Law

  • Matthew Rhys

A still of Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another - YouTube
Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Best actress in a limited series

  • WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

  • Claire Danes

  • Rashida Jones

  • Amanda Seyfried

  • Sarah Snook

  • Robin Wright

Carol Burnett Award

Sarah Jessica Parker

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Helen Mirren

Published At:
