Golden Globes 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Bags Best Director For One Battle After Another l Full Winners List

The winners for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes have been announced.
The 2026 Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11, 2026.
Paul Thomas Anderson took home the award for Best Director Motion Picture for One Battle After Another
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11, 2026, honouring the best in television and film. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which led the nominations at the 2026 Golden Globes, won multiple awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Anderson. Teyana Taylor took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy. Wagner Moura bagged the Best Actor for The Secret Agent, and Jessie Buckley was awarded the Best Actress trophy for Hamnet. Timothée Chalamet won the Best Actor in a comedy or musical for Marty Supreme.
Sentimental Value (eight nominations), Sinners (seven), Hamnet, Marty Supreme, It Was Just an Accident, Frankenstein and The Secret Agent were the strong movie contenders with One Battle After Another at Golden Globes 2026.
On the TV side, Owen Cooper won the Best Supporting actor trophy for Adolescence, while Seth Rogan was awarded with Best Actor in comedy for The Studio.
Here's the full list of winners of Golden Globes 2026
Film
Best drama
WINNER: Hamnet
Frankenstein
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best comedy or musical
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Blue Moon
Bugonia"
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
Best actor in a drama
WINNER: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Joel Edgerton
Oscar Isaac
Dwayne Johnson,
Michael B. Jordan
Jeremy Allen White
Best actress in a drama
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence
Renate Reinsve
Julia Roberts
Tessa Thompson
Eva Victor
Best non-English language film
WINNER- The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated film
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best director
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler
Guillermo del Toro
Jafar Panahi
Joachim Trier
Chloe Zhao
Best actor in a comedy or musical
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney
Ethan Hawke
Lee Byung Hun
Jesse Plemons
Best actress in a comedy or musical
WINNER: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo
Kate Hudson
Chase Infiniti
Amanda Seyfried
Emma Stone
Best screenplay
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
Jafar Panahi
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Ryan Coogler
Best original song
WINNER: Golden from KPop Demon Hunters (music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Park Hong Jun, lyrics by Kim Eun-jae [EJAE] and Mark Sonnenblick)
Dream As One from Avatar: Fire and Ash (music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen)
I Lied to You from Sinners (music and lyrics by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson)
No Place Like Home from Wicked: For Good (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz)
The Girl in the Bubble from Wicked: For Good (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz)
Train Dreams from Train Dreams (music and lyrics by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro
Jacob Elordi
Paul Mescal
Sean Penn
Adam Sandler
Best supporting actress
WINNER: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Blunt
Elle Fanning
Ariana Grande
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Amy Madigan
Best drama
Television
Best limited/anthology series or TV movie
WINNER: Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best drama
WINNER: The Pitt
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best actress in a drama
WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Kathy Bates
Britt Lower
Helen Mirren
Bella Ramsey
Keri Russell
Best stand-up comedy performance
WINNER: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Bill Maher
Brett Goldstein
Kevin Hart
Kumail Nanjiani
Sarah Silverman
Best supporting actress
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Carrie Coon
Hannah Einbinder
Catherine O'Hara
Parker Posey
Amy Lou Wood
Best podcast
WINNER: Good Hang With Amy Poehler
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First
Best actor in a comedy
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody
Steve Martin
Glen Powell
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup
Walton Goggins
Jason Isaacs
Tramell Tillman
Ashley Walters
Best actress in a comedy
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Bell
Ayo Edebiri
Selena Gomez
Natasha Lyonne
Jenna Ortega
Best actor in a drama
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown
Diego Luna
Gary Oldman
Mark Ruffalo
Adam Scott
Best comedy or musical
WINNER: The Studio
Abbot Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best actor in a limited series
WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti
Charlie Hunnam
Jude Law
Matthew Rhys
Best actress in a limited series
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Claire Danes
Rashida Jones
Amanda Seyfried
Sarah Snook
Robin Wright
Carol Burnett Award
Sarah Jessica Parker
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Helen Mirren