Golden Globes 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Bags Best Director For One Battle After Another l Full Winners List

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11, 2026, honouring the best in television and film. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which led the nominations at the 2026 Golden Globes, won multiple awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Anderson. Teyana Taylor took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy. Wagner Moura bagged the Best Actor for The Secret Agent, and Jessie Buckley was awarded the Best Actress trophy for Hamnet. Timothée Chalamet won the Best Actor in a comedy or musical for Marty Supreme.