Priyanka Chopra On Leaving Bollywood At Her Peak: 'Don't Like Staying In S**t'

Giving examples of Mindy Kaling and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she said that there were very few female or male Indian actors in Hollywood and less representation. "It made me think of myself as that girl who was in the 9th grade in America, where nobody looks like me… I didn’t think about it (much) at that time, but as someone who was starting to seek work in Hollywood, I thought where do I stand? How do I begin?… It came from the need to want and see what the possibilities were there."