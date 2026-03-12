Priyanka Chopra On Leaving Bollywood At Her Peak: 'Don't Like Staying In S**t'

Priyanka Chopra said when she was working in India, she started feeling limited and wanted to explore more.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra on her exit from Bollywood Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up on leaving Bollywood at the peak of her career.

  • The actress said that when she was working in India, she started feeling limited and wanted to explore more.

  • Priyanka, who considers herself a "big believer in pivoting," has done it so many times in her career.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas quit Bollywood industry in India and moved to the US around 2015 after doing movies, such as, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Bajirao Mastani, among others. She was at the peak of her career and one of the highest paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, Chopra, 43, has yet again opened up about her decision to leave the industry.

Priyanka Chopra on her Hollywood journey

Priyanka recently appeared on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. When asked obout her decision to move to the West, the actress said that when she was working in India, she started feeling limited and wanted to explore more.

Giving examples of Mindy Kaling and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she said that there were very few female or male Indian actors in Hollywood and less representation. "It made me think of myself as that girl who was in the 9th grade in America, where nobody looks like me… I didn’t think about it (much) at that time, but as someone who was starting to seek work in Hollywood, I thought where do I stand? How do I begin?… It came from the need to want and see what the possibilities were there."

Related Content
Priyanka Chopra announced as Oscars 2026 presenter - Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow
The Bluff (2026) - IMDB
The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Latest Action Thriller Is A Snoozefest
Priyanka Chopra on her Hollywood career - Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra On Starting Her Hollywood Career In 30s: It's Terrifying
Priyanka Chopra Mourns Demise of Co-Star Sunil Thapa - IMDb
Priyanka Chopra Mourns Demise Of Mary Kom Co-Star Sunil Thapa: 'You Kept Me Together When I Lost My Dad'
Related Content
The Bluff (2026) - IMDB
The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Latest Action Thriller Is A Snoozefest

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Priyanka on leaving Bollywood

She was also asked about "tense relationships with some of the stuff going on in India with the movie scene," to which The Bluff star said nothing is easy and there are battles everyone has to deal with. "I am someone who just doesn’t like staying in the s**t because then you get used to the smell."

Priyanka, who considers herself as a "big believer in pivoting," further said, "When life gets tough, we are so resilient as human beings, we have the ability to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, take a minute to feel emotional and feel the pain, and then pivot," which she has done many times in her career.

The diva also admitted that there was no clear path in mind when she thought of venturing into the American film industry but she just gave it a shot. She knew she was a hard worker and was aware of her craft. "Put me on a set with any filmmaker or co-actor and I'll stand toe-to-toe. So I went out there and started working," she added.

Priyanka Chopra on her Hollywood career - Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra On Starting Her Hollywood Career In 30s: It's Terrifying

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

She made her comeback to the Hindi film industry with The Sky Is Pink (2019). Chopra is now making her grand comeback with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi (2027), with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill To Shreyas Iyer - Know Your Captains For Upcoming Season

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

  3. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  4. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  5. 'I Am Also Human': Jitesh Sharma Opens Up On Losing Father, T20 World Cup Omission And More

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  5. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

  3. How The US–Israel Assault on Iran Is Linked With The Crisis of American Capitalism

  4. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

  5. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony