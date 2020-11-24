Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

Dharmendra Death: Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, have paid emotional tributes to the veteran actor.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dharmendra death
Celebs pay tribute to Dharmendra Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

  • Several celebrities, including Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have expressed sorrow over the death of the veteran actor.

  • He was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of his family and colleagues from the film industry.

Legendary star Dharmendra, Indian cinema's one of the most cherished icons, left for the heavenly abode on Monday (November 24) at age 89. Fondly called the 'He-Man’ of Bollywood and ‘Dharam Paaji', his death marks the end of an era. In his career of over six decades, Dharmendra has left behind an unmatched legacy.

Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Jr NTR, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have expressed sorrow over the death of the veteran actor.

Celebs pay tribute to Dharmendra

Karan Johar was the first celeb to confirm the news about Dharmendra's death. He took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the stalwart of Indian cinema with a heartfelt post. He wrote, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema…incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……OM SHANTI (sic)."

Related Content
Related Content
Dharmendra passes away at 89 - Instagram
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Remembering Dharmendra, Kareena shared three pictures on her Instagram Stories – two pictures featured the actor with Raj Kapoor and the third one was a solo snap of the late actor from his younger days.

Akshay Kumar also shared a throwback pic with the star and wrote, "Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti."

Kareena Kapoor Khans post for Dharmendra
Kareena Kapoor Khan's post for Dharmendra Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Dharmendra in Anupama - null
Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

BY Photo Webdesk

Expressing grief, Jr NTR wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji… An era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family."

Ajay Devgn is also "heartbroken to hear" about Dharmendra's demise. "His warmth, generosity and presence inspired generations of artists. The industry has lost a legend… and we’ve lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Remembering Dharmendra - Illustration
Evergreen Dharmendra: Twelve Roles That Defined The He-Man Of Hindi Cinema

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Suniel Shetty also mourned the loss of Dharam Paaji. He wrote, "Strength wrapped in grace. Stardom wrapped in warmth. Heroism wrapped in a pure heart. Thats the legacy of Dharam Paaji. To the world he was the He-Man. To those who knew him, he was pure warmth. Rest In Power Dharam Paaji."

"Dharam ji was my parents favourite and one of my childhood heroes. He had a warmth you felt even before he spoke. His dignity, his humour, and the way he carried himself on and off screen left a deep mark on everyone who met him or watched him. Losing him feels personal. His films, his love for people, and the gentle strength he stood for will stay with us. Om Shanti," wrote Manoj Bajpayee.

Dharmendra was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues from the film industry. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, arrived to pay their last respects to the legend.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND All-Out For 201, Marco Jansen Takes A Six-For

  2. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  3. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  3. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy