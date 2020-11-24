Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89.
Several celebrities, including Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have expressed sorrow over the death of the veteran actor.
He was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of his family and colleagues from the film industry.
Legendary star Dharmendra, Indian cinema's one of the most cherished icons, left for the heavenly abode on Monday (November 24) at age 89. Fondly called the 'He-Man’ of Bollywood and ‘Dharam Paaji', his death marks the end of an era. In his career of over six decades, Dharmendra has left behind an unmatched legacy.
Celebs pay tribute to Dharmendra
Karan Johar was the first celeb to confirm the news about Dharmendra's death. He took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the stalwart of Indian cinema with a heartfelt post. He wrote, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema…incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……OM SHANTI (sic)."
Remembering Dharmendra, Kareena shared three pictures on her Instagram Stories – two pictures featured the actor with Raj Kapoor and the third one was a solo snap of the late actor from his younger days.
Akshay Kumar also shared a throwback pic with the star and wrote, "Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti."
Expressing grief, Jr NTR wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji… An era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family."
Ajay Devgn is also "heartbroken to hear" about Dharmendra's demise. "His warmth, generosity and presence inspired generations of artists. The industry has lost a legend… and we’ve lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. Om Shanti," he wrote.
Suniel Shetty also mourned the loss of Dharam Paaji. He wrote, "Strength wrapped in grace. Stardom wrapped in warmth. Heroism wrapped in a pure heart. Thats the legacy of Dharam Paaji. To the world he was the He-Man. To those who knew him, he was pure warmth. Rest In Power Dharam Paaji."
"Dharam ji was my parents favourite and one of my childhood heroes. He had a warmth you felt even before he spoke. His dignity, his humour, and the way he carried himself on and off screen left a deep mark on everyone who met him or watched him. Losing him feels personal. His films, his love for people, and the gentle strength he stood for will stay with us. Om Shanti," wrote Manoj Bajpayee.
Dharmendra was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues from the film industry. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, arrived to pay their last respects to the legend.