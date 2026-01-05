Dilip Prabhavalkar Starrer Dashavatar Becomes The First-Ever Marathi Film To Enter Oscars 2026 Contention List

Marathi film Dashavatar has officially entered the 2026 Oscars contention list ahead of the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.

Marathi film Dashavatar 2026 Oscars
Marathi film Dashavatar in the 2026 Oscars contention list Photo: IMDb
Filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar's Marathi film Dashavatar, led by veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, emerged as a huge blockbuster in 2025. Released on September 12, the suspense thriller was one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of 2025 and the post-COVID era. It opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences, with Prabhavalkar, 81, receiving an overwhelming response for his commendable performance. The film garnered praise for showcasing Konkan culture with stunning visuals and shedding light on important issues like illegal mining in the region.

Dashavatar has achieved a major milestone as it officially entered the 2026 Oscars contention list ahead of the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.

Marathi film Dashavatar makes it to the 2026 Oscars contention list

Sharing the news, Zee Studios wrote on Instagram, "First Marathi film to enter the Oscar contention list. Born of red soil. Carried by tradition. Now global. Dashavatar is heading towards the Oscars! (sic)".

Ocean Film Company, the film's production house, added, "This is a milestone moment for us and for Marathi cinema. Dashavatar, Ocean Film Company's debut film, entering the Oscars is a testament to the passion, belief and relentless effort of our entire team. We are honoured and grateful to see Marathi storytelling shine on a global platform."

Khanolkar shared a screenshot of the email he received from the Academy and wrote in Marathi, which is translated as, "I received an email stating that Dashavatar has been selected in the main competition of the Academy Awards (main open film category - contention list). I am satisfied with the hard work we have all put in over the past several years. This satisfaction is not only because Dashavatar has been selected, but because our Marathi film can stand on a global stage. Dashavatar is probably the first Marathi film selected in the main competition category. It is the only Marathi film among the 150 films selected from thousands, and the first Marathi movie to be shown in the Academy Screening Room."

About Dashavatar

Dashavatar revolves around the story of Babuli Mestri, a veteran folk performer from the Konkan region who enacts the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. He starts losing his eyesight, but doesn't give up his job as he wants to educate his son to lead a good life. Soon, he faces a personal crisis and gets entangled with a local mining conflict.

Alongside Dilip Prabhavalkar, Dashavatar also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Ravi Kale, Abhinay Berde, Sunil Tawade, Aarti Wadagbalkar and Lokesh Mittal in significant roles.

The final nominations for the Oscars 2026 will be announced on January 22, 2026. Winners across 25 categories will be honoured on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

