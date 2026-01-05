Dilip Prabhavalkar Starrer Dashavatar Becomes The First-Ever Marathi Film To Enter Oscars 2026 Contention List

Khanolkar shared a screenshot of the email he received from the Academy and wrote in Marathi, which is translated as, "I received an email stating that Dashavatar has been selected in the main competition of the Academy Awards (main open film category - contention list). I am satisfied with the hard work we have all put in over the past several years. This satisfaction is not only because Dashavatar has been selected, but because our Marathi film can stand on a global stage. Dashavatar is probably the first Marathi film selected in the main competition category. It is the only Marathi film among the 150 films selected from thousands, and the first Marathi movie to be shown in the Academy Screening Room."