Oscars 2026: India’s Homebound Makes It To The Shortlist For Best International Feature Film At 98th Academy Awards

Homebound makes it to Oscars 2026 shortlist

Karan Johar wrote, "I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in (sic)."