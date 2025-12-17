Oscars 2026: India’s Homebound Makes It To The Shortlist For Best International Feature Film At 98th Academy Awards

Homebound, India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars, has been shortlisted among 15 films for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

  • On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 12 categories for the 98th Academy Awards.

  • India's Homebound has been shortlisted among 15 films for the Best International Feature Film for Oscars 2026.

  • Karan Johar penned an emotional note expressing his happiness.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, India's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026), made it to the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category. The film starred Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan expressed their happiness on social media.

Homebound makes it to Oscars 2026 shortlist

Karan Johar wrote, "I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in (sic)."

"Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we’ve received from around the world," shared Dharma Productions, the production house behind the film.

