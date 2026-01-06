Homebound Moves To Next Round Of Voting In International Feature Film Category At Oscars 2026

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, India's Oscar entry, has entered the final voting round for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Homebound oscars 2026
Homebound enters the final voting round for Best International Feature. Photo: Instagram/Dharma Movies
  • The Academy has announced its top 15 films advancing in the International Feature Film race.

  • India's official entry to the Oscars 2026, Homebound, has entered the next round of voting for the final nominations.

  • The final nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, India's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, made it to the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category. Homebound is now closer to the nominations as it has advanced to the next round of voting at the Oscars 2026. The Academy announced that 15 films from across the world have moved closer to the next voting round in the International Feature Film category.

Homebound starred Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Outlook Magazine’s June 8, 2020 issue - null
Homebound, Then and Now: Remembering Migrant Lives Lost To Lockdown

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Homebound advances in Oscars 2026

Sharing the update on social media with the films' list, The Academy wrote, "Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here's where they land on the map..."

Belen (Argentina), The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sound of Falling (Germany), The President's Cake (Iraq), Kokuho (Japan), All That's Left of You (Jordan), Sentimental Value (Norway), Palestine 36 (Palestine), No Other Choice (South Korea), Sirat (Spain), Late Shift (Switzerland), Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan) and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia), are other shortlisted films alongside Homebound.

The final nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026, followed by the ceremony on March 15, 2026. 

About Homebound

Set in North India, the story revolves around two childhood friends, Shoaib Ali and Chandan Kumar, who aspire to become police officers to gain the dignity and respect they’ve long been denied. The film shows their deep bond and how they navigate their personal challenges, moving towards their dream.

It is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times essay, Taking Amrit Home, which tells the real-life journey of two migrant friends during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

Still - Dharma
Homebound Review | Neeraj Ghaywan’s Blistering Drama Casts A Wide, Severe Look At India’s Chasms

BY Debanjan Dhar

Ghaywan's film earned global acclaim and praise. It received a nine-minute standing ovation after its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It also won Best Film and Best Director awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

It has been produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Published At:
