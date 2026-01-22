Oscars Nominations 2026: Sinners Leads With 16 Nods, One Battle After Another Bags 13

The nominations for the 98th Annual Academy Awards have been announced. Check out the full list of movies nominated for the Oscars 2026.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Oscars 2026 nominations
When and where to watch Oscars 2026 nominations Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The nominations for the 98th Annual Academy Awards are announced.

  • Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the nominees in all 24 categories.

  • Have a look at the full list of 2026 Oscar nominees.

2026 Oscar nominations: Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the nominees in all 24 categories for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday (January 22) from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. This year, for the first time, a new category for Best Casting was introduced.

The nominations ceremony was shared via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the academy's digital platforms. They were also announced on Good Morning America, Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another which was expected to be the major frontrunner won 13 nods. Ryan Coogler's Sinners topped the 2026 Oscar nominations with 16 nods, a record-breaking Oscar nominations. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value earned nine noms apiece, followed by Hamnet with eight.

Janhvi Kapoor, Vishwal Jethwa, and Ishaan Khatter in Homebound. - IMDb
Homebound Misses Final Cut In Oscars 2026 Best International Feature Film Race

BY Aishani Biswas

Here's the full list of Ocsars 2026 nominees

Best Picture

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Director 

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another  

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actor in a Leading Role 

Related Content
Related Content

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress in a Leading Role 

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another 
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein 
Delroy Lindo, Sinners  
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another  
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value  

Best Actress in a Supporting Role 

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another 

When and where to watch Oscars 2026 nominations - X
98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch Oscars 2026 Nominations Live In India

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators 
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best Animated Short Film 

Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best Costume Design 

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best Casting

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Makeup and Hairstyling 

Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Animated Feature Film 

Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best Cinematography 

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Documentary Feature Film 

The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Film 

All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Film Editing

F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners, Michael Shawver

Best International Feature Film 

Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value

Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Original Song

"Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“Highest 2 Lowest” from Highest 2 Lowest
“I Lied To You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Production Design 

Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell
Hamnet, Fiona Crombie
Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk
One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin
Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Best Sound

F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Comedian, writer and producer Conan O’Brien is returning to host 2026 Oscars.

The 98th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Kranti Gaud Strikes Again, Anushka Sharma Out

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Eye Win Against WI

  3. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Root-Duckett Complete Half-Centuries | ENG 111/1 (25)

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  4. Greater Noida Death Case: Builder Sent To Week-Long Judicial Custody, SIT Questions Noida Authority Officials

  5. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Will Not Be Blackmailed: Swedish PM Says As Tensions With US Mount

  2. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  3. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  4. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  5. US Vice President J D Vance, Wife Usha Expect Fourth Child

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code