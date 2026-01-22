Oscars Nominations 2026: Sinners Leads With 16 Nods, One Battle After Another Bags 13

The nominations for the 98th Annual Academy Awards are announced.
Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the nominees in all 24 categories.
Have a look at the full list of 2026 Oscar nominees.
2026 Oscar nominations: Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the nominees in all 24 categories for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday (January 22) from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. This year, for the first time, a new category for Best Casting was introduced.
The nominations ceremony was shared via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the academy's digital platforms. They were also announced on Good Morning America, Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another which was expected to be the major frontrunner won 13 nods. Ryan Coogler's Sinners topped the 2026 Oscar nominations with 16 nods, a record-breaking Oscar nominations. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value earned nine noms apiece, followed by Hamnet with eight.
Here's the full list of Ocsars 2026 nominees
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Live Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Film Editing
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners, Michael Shawver
Best International Feature Film
Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value
Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Original Song
"Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“Highest 2 Lowest” from Highest 2 Lowest
“I Lied To You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Best Production Design
Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell
Hamnet, Fiona Crombie
Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk
One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin
Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Best Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Comedian, writer and producer Conan O’Brien is returning to host 2026 Oscars.
The 98th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.