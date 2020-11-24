Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

Veteran star Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. His death was confirmed by Karan Johar.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dharmendra death
Dharmendra passes away at 89 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Legendary actor Dharmendra died at the age of 89.

  • His death was confirmed by Karan Johar.

  • Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted arriving at Vile Parle Crematorium for Dharmendra's last rites.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday (November 24) at the age of 89. He had been unwell due to age-related issues for the past few months and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Later, he was discharged from the hospital and was receiving treatment at home. On Monday, his condition worsened, and an ambulance was seen leaving his residence. Security was also tightened outside his house.

Dharmendra dies at 89

Karan Johar, confirming the news of Dharmendra's death on his Instagram handle, paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary icon.

Dharmendra - -
Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

BY Roshmila Bhattacharya

Earlier, there were rumours of his death. Later, his family issued a statement that read, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry, with many prominent celebrities expressing their condolences. Celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, were spotted arriving at Vile Parle Crematorium for Dharmendra's last rites.

Related Content
Related Content

Dharmendra's film career

Dharmendra was one of the most celebrated cinema icons. A maverick with a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra left an indelible mark by playing romantic leads and character roles in more than 300 films. He made his debut in the 1960s with the Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. His first hit was 1961's Shola Aur Shabnam, followed by other blockbusters like Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy's Bandini (1963). Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Phool Aur Patthar (1966),  MamtaDevarAnupama and Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), were the major hits in the 60s.

Known as the He-Man of Bollywood, he appeared in other iconic films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, The Burning Train, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Jeevan Mrityu, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, SharafatMera Gaon Mera Desh and many more. In the 90s, he transitioned to character roles with Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Kaise Kahoon Ke... Pyaar Hai, Kis Kis Ki Kismat, Life in a... Metro, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, are some of his other notable works.

He was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024).

His final on-screen appearance will be war drama titled Ikkis, which stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the titular role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is set to release on December 25.

Dharmendra in Anupama - null
Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

BY Photo Webdesk

His contributions to Indian cinema earned him the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Dharmendra's political career

Apart from his acting career, Dharmendra also joined politics, serving as a Member of the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the Bharatiya Janata Party. He represented Bikaner, Rajasthan, from 2004 to 2009.

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu dies in a road accident - Instagram/Harman Sidhu
Renowned Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Passes Away in Tragic Road Accident

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

He is survived by his wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini and their six children-actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta and Vijeta.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND All-Out For 201, Marco Jansen Takes A Six-For

  2. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  3. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  3. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy