Renowned Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Passes Away in Tragic Road Accident

Harman Sidhu Death: The Punjabi singer died in a road accident, which reportedly took place on the Mansa-Patiala road as Sidhu was returning to his native village.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu death
Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu dies in a road accident Photo: Instagram/Harman Sidhu
Summary
  • Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, best known for his hit track Paper Ya Pyar, has passed away in a horrific road accident.

  • The accident reportedly took place on the Mansa-Patiala road as Sidhu was returning to his native village.

  • His body was taken to the Mansa Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Renowned Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passed away in a tragic road accident which reportedly took place late Friday night on the Mansa-Patiala road. Sidhu, who was 37, was returning to his native village, Khiala. Reports state that his vehicle collided with a truck. The pics and videos from the accident spot show the vehicle being completely crushed.

Harman Sidhu death

According to PTC News, police officials said Sidhu was spot dead due to the impact of the collision. The exact cause of the crash is not known yet. His body was taken to the Mansa Civil Hospital for post-mortem, and his family was immediately informed.

Harman Sidhu's death has sent shockwaves across Punjab, especially his fans and music fraternity are mourning the loss of the popular singer.

Recently, Punjab lost three popular artists of the industry–Rajvir Jawanda, Gurmeet Maan and Varinder Singh Ghuman.

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan dies - X
Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Who was Harman Sidhu?

Sidhu was best known for his chartbuster song Paper Ya Pyar, featuring Miss Pooja. Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Chattian Madhanian, Tera Mera Ki Muqabla, Babbar Sher, Cute Jatti, and Multan VS Russia, among others, are some of his hit tracks. He also had a YouTube channel named Harman Sidhu Music.

According to family sources, Sidhu was set for a comeback and two of his songs were scheduled for release by late 2025.

He is survived by his wife, mother, and young daughter.

Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman dies at 42 - Instagram/Varinder Singh Ghuman
Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

We offer our heartfelt condolences to Harman Sidhu's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Published At:
