Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

Yet another sad news for the Punjabi entertainment industry. The industry lost one of the celebrated folk singers, Gurmeet Maan, who breathed his last recently. The cause of his death is not known yet. His death news has come, days after Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda's death. Gurmeet Maan's death has sent shockwaves across Punjab, and tributes are pouring in on social media, with admirers fondly remembering the renowned singer for his soulful tracks.