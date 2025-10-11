Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

Popular Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan has died, days after actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda’s death.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Punjabi singer Gurmeet Maan death
Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan dies Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjabi singer Gurmeet Maan, known for soulful songs like Sohreyan Da Pind, has passed away

  • Maan's soulful songs celebrated Punjab's roots and traditions

  • The cause of his death is not known yet

Yet another sad news for the Punjabi entertainment industry. The industry lost one of the celebrated folk singers, Gurmeet Maan, who breathed his last recently. The cause of his death is not known yet. His death news has come, days after Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda's death. Gurmeet Maan's death has sent shockwaves across Punjab, and tributes are pouring in on social media, with admirers fondly remembering the renowned singer for his soulful tracks.

(This is a developing story)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt Brings Up Fifty | ENG-W 137/3 (28)

  3. Namibia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, One-Off T20: NAM Eye Win Against Proteas

  4. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Reflex Catch – Watch

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  3. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  4. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

  5. 'Jail Or Hell': Congress Promises Harsh Action Against Mafias If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar Elections

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  2. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  3. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  6. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  7. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics

  8. From Margins To Mainstream: Sangh's Long March Through Corridors of Power