Rajvir Jawanda died after an 11-day battle following a tragic bike accident in Himachal Pradesh
Jawanda passed away at 10:55 AM on October 8, 2025, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Known for hits like Kali Jawande Di and Sardaari, Rajvir Jawanda's death has sent shockwaves through the Punjabi entertainment industry
Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda breathed his last on Wednesday, October 8, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, days after a tragic road accident. Jawanda sustained severe head and spinal injuries during a bike accident on September 27. He was in a critical condition at Fortis hospital and passed away after 11 days of the horrific accident. The hospital confirmed his death, reported ANI.
Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a statement, said, "Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at 10:55 AM on October 8, 2025, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was admitted on September 27, 2025, in an extremely critical condition following a road accident that caused severe spinal injuries and brain damage. Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans."
Rajvir Jawanda's road accident
Jawanda, who was fond of biking, owned a BMW adventure bike. On the day of the accident on September 27, his bike reportedly crashed into a car while he was on his way to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. He was first rushed to Shaurya Hospital, then to Fortis, but was in a critical condition for the last 11 days.
The singer had suffered severe head and spinal injuries and was placed on advanced life, and ventilator support and was monitored closely by the hospital staff.
Who was Rajvir Jawanda?
Born in Ludhiana's Jagraon in the , 90s, Rajvir's father Karam Singh Jawanda served in the police. His mother, Paramjeet Kaur was a housewife. As per reports, he did his schooling from Sanmati Vimal Jain School and completed his graduation from DAV College, Jagraon, and studied post-graduation at Punjabi University. He also cleared the Punjab Police exam and underwent training, but followed his passion by starting his journey in the music industry.
Rajvir Jawanda Career
Jawanda started his career in music in the mid-2010s. His songs are deeply rooted in the Punjabi roots and traditions. Munda Like Me, Sardaari, Kangani, Landlord, Kali Jawande Di, Khush Reha Kar, Do Ni Sajna and Patiala Shahi Pagg, among others, are some of his biggest hits.
He made his acting debut in Gippy Grewal’s war biopic Subedar Joginder Singh in 2018, where he played a soldier. He was also seen in Jind Jaan and Mindo Taseeldarni.
Rajvir Jawanda is survived by his wife and two children