Ben Lewis, Phantom Of The Opera Star, Passes Away At 46

Acclaimed Australian musical theatre actor Ben Lewis died at 46 after battling bowel cancer.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ben Lewis death
Acclaimed Australian musical theatre actor Ben Lewis died at 46 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australian actor Ben Lewis died of bowel cancer at 46

  • Lewis' death was confirmed by his friend, Todd Woodbridge, the Australian TV host

  • Lewis' notable performance was in The Phantom of the Opera in London's West End production from 2017 to 2018

Renowned Australian actor Ben Lewis, known for his performance in The Phantom of the Opera in London’s West End, has passed away at the age of 46. He died after battling bowel cancer in Sydney. On Monday, October 6, Ben Lewis' death was announced on Instagram by his friend, the Australian TV host Todd Woodbridge.

In his post, Woodbridge described Lewis as "one of the greats."

"Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and in Phantom of the Opera on the West End.." he wrote. "More importantly he was one of the great humans, funny caring, and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work[ed] with."

Brett James, Grammy-Award winning songwriter dies in a plane crash - X
Brett James, Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter, Passes Away In Plane Crash

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Woodbridge also shared "so many fond memories of holidays together in Scotland" with Lewis, "visiting the dressing rooms of Her Majesty's Theatre in London, to times spent at Wimbledon."

Towards the end of the post, he wrote, "sending our love to all the family tonight.."

Related Content
Related Content

Have a look at the post here.

In early 2024, Lewis was diagnosed with bowel cancer. In July 2025, it was publicly revealed that the actor had fast-spreading cancer. He underwent surgery and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, but his condition became terminal in mid-2025.

Who was Ben Lewis?

As per Deadline, Lewis was born in London, into a family of classically trained opera singers, Michael Lewis and Patricia Price. He studied vocal performance at London's Royal College of Music and the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. In the 2000s, Lewis made his stage appearance in Sydney in Urinetown, A Little Night Music, and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

In 2011, he starred in the original Australian production of Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber. In 2017 and 2018, Lewis reprised the role of the main character in The Phantom of the Opera.

Zubeen Garg dies in Singapore - X
Zubeen Garg, Assamese Singer And Cultural Icon, Passes Away In Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

As per Playbill, in 2012, Lewis bagged the Judith Johnson Award for Best Actor in Leading Role in a Musical at the Sydney Theatre Awards for his performance in Love Never Dies.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Australian actress Melle Stewart.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Elect To Bowl First

  2. Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads For Series Vs India: Starc Returns, Cummins Omitted

  3. Bernard Julien Obituary: A Look Back At The Journey Of West Indies’ 1975 World Cup Hero

  4. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  3. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  2. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  3. PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

  4. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  5. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana