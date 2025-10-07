Ben Lewis, Phantom Of The Opera Star, Passes Away At 46

Australian actor Ben Lewis died of bowel cancer at 46
Lewis' death was confirmed by his friend, Todd Woodbridge, the Australian TV host
Lewis' notable performance was in The Phantom of the Opera in London's West End production from 2017 to 2018
Renowned Australian actor Ben Lewis, known for his performance in The Phantom of the Opera in London’s West End, has passed away at the age of 46. He died after battling bowel cancer in Sydney. On Monday, October 6, Ben Lewis' death was announced on Instagram by his friend, the Australian TV host Todd Woodbridge.
In his post, Woodbridge described Lewis as "one of the greats."
"Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and in Phantom of the Opera on the West End.." he wrote. "More importantly he was one of the great humans, funny caring, and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work[ed] with."
Woodbridge also shared "so many fond memories of holidays together in Scotland" with Lewis, "visiting the dressing rooms of Her Majesty's Theatre in London, to times spent at Wimbledon."
Towards the end of the post, he wrote, "sending our love to all the family tonight.."
In early 2024, Lewis was diagnosed with bowel cancer. In July 2025, it was publicly revealed that the actor had fast-spreading cancer. He underwent surgery and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, but his condition became terminal in mid-2025.
Who was Ben Lewis?
As per Deadline, Lewis was born in London, into a family of classically trained opera singers, Michael Lewis and Patricia Price. He studied vocal performance at London's Royal College of Music and the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. In the 2000s, Lewis made his stage appearance in Sydney in Urinetown, A Little Night Music, and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
In 2011, he starred in the original Australian production of Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber. In 2017 and 2018, Lewis reprised the role of the main character in The Phantom of the Opera.
As per Playbill, in 2012, Lewis bagged the Judith Johnson Award for Best Actor in Leading Role in a Musical at the Sydney Theatre Awards for his performance in Love Never Dies.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Australian actress Melle Stewart.