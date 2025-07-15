Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 4: AUS Pile Up Pressure As Three Lions Face Uphill Task

Ben Stokes' England will continue their work to save the 3rd Ashes Test against Australia on a crucial day 4 at the Adelaide Oval. The Three Lions face a massive scare of losing the 5-match series 3-0 unless they produce something magical on the penultimate day.
Australia's unsettling batting performance baffled and put England under pressure right from the start of this Test match. Alex Carey was the shining star in the 1st innings with his 106 off 143 while incoming batter Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Starc scored 82 and 54 respectively.
Follow The Ball-By-Ball Updates From The Australia Vs England 3rd Ashes Test Right Here:
England couldn't do anything special in their 1st innings with the bat, except Ben Stokes' gritty and hard fought 83 and Jofra Archer's brave 51 that helped them leave 286 on the board.
Since then, it has been all about Australia as Travis Head and Alex Carey, once again, desolated the English bowlers to conclude day 3 at 271 with a lead of 356 runs.
On day 4, Jorfa Archer, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue will have to pull up their socks and produce their best performance yet to bowl out Australia and then hope for the batters to chase down whatever total they get.
Although it is very unlikely that the 3rd Test will get a result on day 4, but if it happens, England's tour will be marred by a very shameful record of losing the Ashes within 10 days of cricket. We have a very interesting day coming ahead on day 4.
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.
The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
The Australia vs England Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.