Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Marches Into Semifinals
Jannik Sinner stayed in cruise control at Melbourne Park, beating eighth seed Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to extend his Australian Open winning streak to 19 matches and seal another semifinal showdown with Novak Djokovic. Under the Rod Laver Arena lights, the two-time defending champion absorbed Shelton’s huge serve with ease, dictated from the baseline, and never allowed the American a way back. Shelton has now lost nine straight meetings with Sinner, who heads into his latest clash with Djokovic carrying a five-match winning run against the Serbian.
