Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Marches Into Semifinals

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after defeating Ben Shelton of the U.S. in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

1/9 Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after defeating Ben Shelton of the U.S. in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin





2/9 Ben Shelton of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara





3/9 Ben Shelton of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





4/9 Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Ben Shelton of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara





5/9 Ben Shelton of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin





6/9 Ben Shelton of the U.S. falls during his quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara





7/9 Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Ben Shelton of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara





8/9 Ben Shelton of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin





9/9 Ben Shelton of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin





