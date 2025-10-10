Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Forty-one-year-old Ghuman had worked with superstar Salman Khan in the film 'Tiger-3' in 2023 and other Hindi films like 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans' in 2014 and 'Marjaavan' in 2019. He also worked in the Punjabi film 'Kabaddi Once Again' in 2012. Ghuman, who was 6 feet 2 inches tall, won the Mr India title in 2009 and had secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.