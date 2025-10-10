Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Punjabi actor Varinder Singh Ghuman died due to a heart attack in Amritsar
He starred as the lead actor in the 2012 Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again and also appeared in several Bollywood films
Ghuman's cousin told reporters in Jalandhar that the actor suffered a heart attack in the hospital in the evening
Punjabi actor and professional bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman is no more. He passed away following a heart attack on Thursday, October 9, his family informed, reported PTI. Varinder's nephew Amanjot Singh Ghuman told reporters in Jalandhar that the actor suffered a heart attack in the hospital in the evening. His manager, Yadvinder Singh, informed that the actor was suffering from shoulder pain and had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment.
Forty-one-year-old Ghuman had worked with superstar Salman Khan in the film 'Tiger-3' in 2023 and other Hindi films like 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans' in 2014 and 'Marjaavan' in 2019. He also worked in the Punjabi film 'Kabaddi Once Again' in 2012. Ghuman, who was 6 feet 2 inches tall, won the Mr India title in 2009 and had secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.