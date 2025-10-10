Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Punjabi actor and well-known bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, died of a heart attack in Amritsar.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Varinder Singh Ghuman death
Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman dies at 42 Photo: Instagram/Varinder Singh Ghuman
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjabi actor Varinder Singh Ghuman died due to a heart attack in Amritsar

  • He starred as the lead actor in the 2012 Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again and also appeared in several Bollywood films

  • Ghuman's cousin told reporters in Jalandhar that the actor suffered a heart attack in the hospital in the evening

Punjabi actor and professional bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman is no more. He passed away following a heart attack on Thursday, October 9, his family informed, reported PTI. Varinder's nephew Amanjot Singh Ghuman told reporters in Jalandhar that the actor suffered a heart attack in the hospital in the evening. His manager, Yadvinder Singh, informed that the actor was suffering from shoulder pain and had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment.

Forty-one-year-old Ghuman had worked with superstar Salman Khan in the film 'Tiger-3' in 2023 and other Hindi films like 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans' in 2014 and 'Marjaavan' in 2019. He also worked in the Punjabi film 'Kabaddi Once Again' in 2012. Ghuman, who was 6 feet 2 inches tall, won the Mr India title in 2009 and had secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.

Published At:
