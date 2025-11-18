Popular Odia Singer Humane Sagar Passes Away At 34, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi Offers Condolences

Odia playback singer Humane Sagar died at the age of 34 on November 17, 2025.
He was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he succumbed to multi-organ failure.
He had recorded over 150 songs.
Renowned Odia playback singer Humane Sagar breathed his last on Monday (November 17) evening at 34, after battling severe health complications. He was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. According to Odishatv, Sagar was admitted to the emergency three days ago. Despite doctors' efforts, there was no improvement in his health, and finally, he succumbed to multi-organ dysfunction.
Humane Sagar death reason
Doctor Srikant Behera of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, who was treating the singer, said in a media bulletin, "Humane Sagar was admitted to the hospital on 14th November with diagnosis of Bilateral pneumonia, Acute Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), Dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction, MODS (Multi organ dysfunction syndrome)- Refractory Shock, Severe Respiratory failure, Anuric acute kidney injury, Encephalopathy, Hepatopathy, Thrombocytopenia, Coagulopathy did not respond to treatment despite all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors and expired at 9.08 PM on 17.11.2025."
Tributes pour in for Humane Sagar
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi condoled Ollywood singer Humane Sagar's death in a heartfelt post on X. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Humane Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul," he wrote.
Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Humane Sagar. His soulful music has touched the hearts of countless listeners, and his contributions to Odia music will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members during this sorrowful time."
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National VP and Kendrapara MP, Baijayant Panda, also mourned the loss of the popular Odia singer.
Who Was Humane Sagar?
Born on November 25, 1990, in Titilagarh, Bolangir, Humane Sagar developed his passion for music from his parents. He received fame after winning Tarang TV's Voice of Odisha Season 2 in 2012. He made his debut as a playback singer in 2015 with the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu, which was a huge blockbuster. The song made him an overnight singing sensation.
In ten years of his musical career, he recorded over 150 film songs and nearly 200 album tracks. Sehzadi O Sehzadi, Gote Sua Gote Saari, Tum Mo Love Story, Mu Pardesi Chadhei, Pyar Bala Hichki and Nishwasa To Bina Chalena are some of his notable tracks.