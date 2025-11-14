Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98

Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal, known for Neecha Nagar, Laal Singh Chaddha among others, died at the age of 98.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, a true icon of the golden era, has passed away.

  • She has left behind a remarkable legacy in Indian cinema.

  • From Neecha Nagar (1946) to Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), the legendary actress featured in 90+ films in her career of nearly eight decades.

Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal, known for her roles in Neecha Nagar, Chennai Express and Laal Singh Chaddha, among others, breathed her last on November 13 at the age of 98. As per reports, she had been battling age-related health complications in recent months. The death of the legendary performer marks the end of an era for Indian cinema.

Legendary actress Kamini Kaushal dies

Kamini Kaushal was one of the most beloved cinema icons in the golden age of Hindi cinema. "She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February," Sajan Narain, a close friend of the family, told PTI.

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Who was Kamini Kaushal?

Born as Uma Kashyap on February 24, 1927, in Lahore, she was the youngest of five siblings–two brothers and three sisters. Her father Shiv Ram Kashyap, was a Professor of Botany at the University of Punjab at Lahore (present-day Pakistan). She completed her graduation in English literature from Government College in Lahore.

Kamini worked as a radio child artist with the name "Uma" in Lahore before the Partition, from 1937 to 1940. She was also a stage actress in Delhi during her college days from 1942 to 1945.

She made her film debut in Chetan Anand's 1946 film Neecha Nagar, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Kamini's first film earned her an award at the Montreal Film Festival.

For the unversed, it was Anand who gave her the screen name Kamini Kaushal.

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kamini Kauhsal's filmography

After Neecha Nagar, there was no looking back for Kamini and till the early 1960s, she featured in several classics, including Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), PugreeNadiya Ke Paar (1949), Shabnam (1949) Arzoo (1950), and more.

Paras, NamoonaJhanjarAabruNight ClubJailorBade SarkarBada BhaiPoonam, Godaan, Night Club, Chalis Baba Ek Chor, AasAnsoo, Jailor, Purab Aur PaschimRoti Kapda Aur MakaanDus Numbari and Do Raaste, among others, are some of her notable works.

She worked with legends such as Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar and more.

In the 2000s, Kamini starred in films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori, Hawayein, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Chennai Express, Kabir Singh, and Laal Singh Chaddha.

In her illustrious career of nearly eight decades, Kamini Kaushal worked in more than 90 films, leaving behind an unmatched legacy.

Kamini Kaushal's family

Kaushal married her brother-in-law, BS Sood in 1948 after the death of her elder sister. She is survived by her three sons–Rahul, Vidur and Shravan.

Published At:
